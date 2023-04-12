BELLEVUE WRESTLING Awards Banquet

BELLEVUE WRESTLING Awards Banquet

The Bellevue wrestling team held its annual banquet March 24. Nearly 100 people attended the night to honor the 2023 wrestling team. Major award winners included (seated left to right) Most Improved Adessa Leibfried, Outstanding Female Wrestler Ryanne Dunn, Promising Newcomer Kelsey Knief, Manager of the Year Lauren Keil.

Standing from left are Most Improved Jack Hiland, Outstanding Male Wrestler Ryder Michels, Hardest Worker Jake Hiland, Promising Newcomer Seth Smith.

Lee Pamulak Middle School National Dual Tournament

Mason Fox represented Iowa on the Iowa Blue team while competing at the Lee Pamulak MS Dual Tournament on April 1 and 2 in Des Moines. Mason went 4-4 on the weekend. Mason is the fourth Bellevue wrestler to participate in the past four years. Jack Hiland, Casey Tath, and Jake Hiland have all participated previously.