Lee Pamulak Middle School National Dual Tournament
Mason Fox represented Iowa on the Iowa Blue team while competing at the Lee Pamulak MS Dual Tournament on April 1 and 2 in Des Moines. Mason went 4-4 on the weekend. Mason is the fourth Bellevue wrestler to participate in the past four years. Jack Hiland, Casey Tath, and Jake Hiland have all participated previously.
USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals
Both Jake and Jack Hiland participated in one of the most competitive folkstyle tournaments in the country. Jack battled his way to one match from placing and Jake Hiland became the first Bellevue wrestler to earn All-American honors at this tournament. Forty three states were represented at this tournament, truly representing how tough this tournament is.
Champ. Round 1 - Jesus Gonzalez (WI) won by fall over Jack Hiland (IA) (Fall 2:55)
Cons. Round 1 - Jack Hiland (IA) won by fall over William Setzer (TN) (Fall 3:56)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Hiland (IA) won by decision over Jackson Schwab ( NY) (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 3 - Jack Hiland (IA) won by fall over Griffin Mckinney (AL) (Fall 3:34)
Cons. Round 4 - Pierce Cunningham (KS) won in sudden victory - 1 over Jack Hiland (IA) (SV-1 3-1)
Champ. Round 1 - Rocker Aguilar (ND) won by decision over Jacob Hiland (IA) (Dec 9-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Hiland (IA) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Hiland (IA) won by decision over Cole Martin (IA) (Dec 2-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Hiland (IA) won by decision over Aiden Marquette (WI) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 4 - Jacob Hiland (IA) won by major decision over Blake Johnson (IA) (Maj 15-3)
Cons. Round 5 - Rocker Aguilar (ND) won by decision over Jacob Hiland (IA) (Dec 10-3)
7th Place Match - Findley Smout (TN) won by decision over Jacob Hiland (IA) (Dec 4-3)
