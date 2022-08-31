 The summer of 2022 has been quite busy at the Bellevue Golf Course; and there are some newsworthy achievements that officials passed along to the Herald-Leader.

First, Jake Gothard won his 3rd Club Championship on July 30 and 31. Then, at the beginning of August, four members were inducted into the Eastern Iowa Golf Association Hall of Fame. They include Chris Frank, Ric Nemmers, Tim Daugherty and the late Jeremy Theisen.