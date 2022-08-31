The summer of 2022 has been quite busy at the Bellevue Golf Course; and there are some newsworthy achievements that officials passed along to the Herald-Leader.
First, Jake Gothard won his 3rd Club Championship on July 30 and 31. Then, at the beginning of August, four members were inducted into the Eastern Iowa Golf Association Hall of Fame. They include Chris Frank, Ric Nemmers, Tim Daugherty and the late Jeremy Theisen.
The week after the Hall of Fame induction, Bellevue hosted the EIGA Finals (Eastern Iowa Golf Association) on August 13 and 14. Ten Teams brought 12 players to compete in a two-day event. Chris Frank from Bellevue was the overall Champion and the Bellevue club placed third overall. Conner Michels and Pete Lucke were medalists for Bellevue.
This past week Bellevue also hosted the Three Rivers Finals for both Mens and Senior Mens. The Bellevue Team won the Mens Tournament; and the Bellevue Team placed third in the Mens Senior Tournament on August 22.
Doug Even is Bellevue’s Chairman for EIGA.
Tim Daugherty is Bellevue’s Chairman for Three Rivers.
The Three Rivers Association started in 1979. This was the 5th time Bellevue has won the team championship with a team total of 884. Springbrook Golf and Country Club from DeWitt finished second with a team score of 916.
Also competing were Fawn Creek, Maquoketa, Little Bear, Wapsi Oaks and Preston Valley. Pete Lucke and Conner Michels tied for low overall each shooting 70.
The Eastern Iowa Golf Association originated in 1927, and is the oldest annual tournament held west of the Mississippi. There are currently 10 member golf clubs throughout Eastern Iowa. Bellevue was accepted to the association in 1945, and has been a member since.
First the Hall of Fame began in 1980 to recognize the individuals contributions to Eastern Iowa on and off the golf course. Each year the course that is hosting the finals has the option of inducting individuals from their club. There is a banquet the week before the tourney to celebrate.
Bellevue's previous honorees were Ed Dunn (deceased) and Ken Valant (deceased) in 1993; Don Even and Marty Sheehy in 2002; and in 2012, Tom Michels (deceased).
This year the association inducted Tim Daugherty, Chris Frank, Ric Nemmers and the late Jeremy Theisen. Jeremy's parents Jerry and Karen and daughter Jaelyn accepted his induction.
Also at the banquet each club provides an $800 scholarship to a high school or college age member to assist with their continuing education. This year's recipient for Bellevue was Beau Walgamuth.
The tournament was held August 13 and 14. The Bellevue team finished 3rd overall. Bellevue's Chris Frank was the individual champion, winning by 5 strokes.
This was only the 3rd time in the history of the Eastern Iowa Golf Association that Bellevue has had an individual champion. Frank also won in 1991, and Ric Nemmers won in 2005.
“We also believe Chris is the oldest man to ever win the event in the 95 year history. (Not confirmed but very probable),” said Evan
Bellevue is next scheduled to host in 2032. Anamosa is scheduled to hold the 100 year anniversary tournament in 2027.
