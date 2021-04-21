Comet Dual
Bellevue 195
Camanche 201
At Bellevue:
The Comets won the varsity half of a golf dual meet held with the Indians 195-201, The Indians gained a split winning the jv match 201 -232
In the varsity meet the Comets Jensen Wedeking scored Medalist Honors with a 47. Tyler Nemmers was runner-up with a 48. Ashton Felderman and Garrett Roth both shot 50 for the Comet team score.
Dawson Weber 51 and Ashton Felderman52 made up the Comet six player team.
The Indians were led by Dylan Haubrich & Bryce Buckley with 49’s.
In the jv meet Ryder Kilburg led Bellevue with 54 to earn Medalist Honors.
Mason Duritza led Camanche with a 55 to finish runner-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.