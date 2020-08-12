Conner Michels (left) and Larry Michels.

The Bellevue Golf Club Tournament was held July 25 and 26 (two day totals).

 Conner Michels was Club Champion and Larry Michels was Champion of the Senior Division.

 

Senior Division

Winner- Larry Michels 149

Runner up - Marty Sheehy- 152

3rd--Bob Lucke--157

 

2nd Flight

Stan Daniels and Dave Boffeli Tie with 174

3rd--Pat Knake

Club Champion--Conner Michels--143

Runner up --Tie Chris Frank and Ric Nemmers 144's

2nd--Al Timmerman--145

3rd-- Riley Till--148

 

2nd Flight

Winner  Daryl Eggers--156

2nd--Joe Theisen--161

3rd--Issac Sturm--164

 

3rd Flight

Winner--John Long--167

2nd--Mike Knake--170

3rd--Kyle Jacobs--172