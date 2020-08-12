The Bellevue Golf Club Tournament was held July 25 and 26 (two day totals).
Conner Michels was Club Champion and Larry Michels was Champion of the Senior Division.
Senior Division
Winner- Larry Michels 149
Runner up - Marty Sheehy- 152
3rd--Bob Lucke--157
2nd Flight
Stan Daniels and Dave Boffeli Tie with 174
3rd--Pat Knake
Club Champion--Conner Michels--143
Runner up --Tie Chris Frank and Ric Nemmers 144's
2nd--Al Timmerman--145
3rd-- Riley Till--148
2nd Flight
Winner Daryl Eggers--156
2nd--Joe Theisen--161
3rd--Issac Sturm--164
3rd Flight
Winner--John Long--167
2nd--Mike Knake--170
3rd--Kyle Jacobs--172
