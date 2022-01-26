Boys
Bellevue 64
Anamosa 60
At Anamosa:
The Comets used balance scoring and a fourth quarter rally to post a road win over a good Anamosa team. The win moved the Comet record to 6-6 for the year.
The Raiders, down after period one, rallied to hold a 32-27 lead at the half. They stayed in the lead and were up eight 53-45 with one quarter to play.
The Comets rallied behind the second half scoring of Jensen Wedeking with 15 points. They outscored the Raiders 19-7 in the 4th quarter to earn the 64-60 road win.
Wedeking led the Comets with 22 points, Jackson Mueller added 11 points, Cole Heim 10, and Colby Sieverding nine points
Bellevue 75
Durant 41
At Durant:
The Comets picked up their fourth win in a row with a 75-41 road win at Durant The victory moves the Comets to 7-6 for the year .
Colby Sieverding led the Comets with 20 points and Jackson Mueller added 14 points and five rebounds. Cole Heim added 8 points and four assists.
Wilton 68
Bellevue 57
At Bellevue:
The visiting 11-3 Beavers used their size and balance scoring to post a 68-57 win over the Comets.
Led by their fine junior post player Caden Kirkman the Beavers grabbed a lead midway through the third quarter and went on to a 68-57 conference win.
It was a battle up to this point with both teams swapping two point leads.
A Kirkland dunk started a 12 0 Beaver run that reached a 15-point lead before the Comets cut it to the final score.
Colby Sieverding scored 22 points , Jensen Wedeking added 15 and Jackson Mueller 11 for Bellevue. The loss moved the Comets back to even at 7-7.
Girls
Bellevue 72
Anamosa15
At Anamosa:
The Comets earned their fifth straight win, blowing out the Anamosa Blue Raiders 72-15. They held the host team to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. They raced out to a 13-4 lead and pushed that to 44-9 at the half. All 12 roster players played and nine reached the score book.
Mariah Hueneke led four double digit scores with 23-points, Ka'lynne Deshaw scored14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, Kalesia Deshaw had 17-points and Teagen Humphrey 14-points and 4-assists.
The lopsided won moved the Comets to 8-4 for the season.
Bellevue 43
Durant 34
At Durant; The Comets won their sixth game in a row with a 43-34 road win over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats led at halftime 20-16. It was all Comets in the second half outscoring the Cats 30-14 using a 19-2 third quarter run to blow the game open.
Ka'lynne Deshaw keyed Bellevue with 14 points, 10 rebounds (a double-double) Mariah Hueneke added 11 points and 5 steals.
The win pushed the Comets to 9-4 for the year.
Bellevue 76
Wilton 71
At Bellevue;
In a back-and-forth foul- plagued contest (63 free throws attempted) at the High School the Comets hit free throws down the stretch to pull away to a 76-71 conference win over the Wilton Beavers.
The game was close until the Beavers behind Kelsey Drake’s 28 points forged a 51-43 lead with the 4th quarter to play.
The Comets pressure defense and timely shooting closed the deficit late in the game.
Free throws in the closing seconds by Mariah Hueneke 31-points and Teagen Humphrey 18-points finished off the comeback win.
Kalesia Deshaw added 11 points Ka'lynne Deshaw 10-points. The win is the Comets’ seventh straight and moved their record to 10-4 for the year.
