BASKETBALL: The Bellevue girls basketball team defeated Camanche 56-23 in a home court victory last week.
Teresa Paulsen scored a team-high 16 points, nine different players scored at least two points, and the Comets launched to a 29-2 halftime lead in the routing Camanche.
On the other side of the coin, the Bellevue boys were defeating by Camanche 41-46. The Comets led by eight at halftime and four entering the fourth quarter, but Camanche rallied late for the victory. Colby Sieverding led Bellevue with 18 points.
BOWLING: Maquoketa 2,217; defeated Bellevue 1,677 in a high school bowling match-up at Horizon Lanes in Bellevue last week. Alex Thomas rolled a 375 series to lead the Cardinals to a victory over the Comets on Thursday. Hailey Olszewski rolled a 306 to lead Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.