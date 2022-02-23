The Bellevue and Cascade girls basketball teams met this week with it all on the line.
After Class 2A Region 5 semifinal victories last week, the Bellevue Lady Comets and Cascade Lady Cougars played Wednesday night at Dubuque Senior’s Nora Gymnasium in the regional final for the chance to earn a berth to the state tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bellevue pulled off a road upset at 2A No. 7-ranked Jesup, 51-43 last week. The Comets led by five at the half and implemented a strong defensive effort to maintain the second-half advantage.
In a battle of top 10 teams, No. 10 Cascade took down No. 9 Grundy Center on the road, 47-33 last Friday. The Cougars led by just two points at the half, but pulled away in second half.
The Bellevue girls game on Wednesday was played after this issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader was printed, so the results of the game were not known as of press time. Check out bellevueheraldleader.com for results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.