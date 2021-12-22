Girls
West Liberty 52
Bellevue 42
At West Liberty:
Down 16-5 after one quarter, the Comets dropped a road game to the Comets of West Liberty 52-42.
Bellevue rallied to win the second quarter and fourth quarter scoring but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first and third period point deficits.
Mariah Hueneke led the Comets with 17 points and Kalesia Deshaw added 11. KaLynn Deshaw scored 9 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had four-steals. Bellevue dropped to 3-3 for the season.
Bellevue 46
West Branch 40
At West Branch:
The Comets knocked off the 9th-rated Class 2A Bears in the River Valley Conference 46-40. They led after one quarter 12-9 and were up 20-19 at halftime. They then outscored the unbeaten Bears 26-21 in the second half to post the upset.
Ka’lynn Deshaw scored 15-points, grabbed eight rebounds and added 2 assists to spark the Comets.
Mariah Hueneke added 12 points and Ka’lesia Deshaw chipped in with 10 points
The upset win moved the Comets to 4-3 and dropped the 9th rated Bears to 6-1.
Boys
Bellevue 74
West Liberty 39
At West Liberty:
The Comets turned a six-point halftime lead into a 74-39 lopsided win over West Liberty.
Balanced scoring led by seniors Cole Heim 17 points, Colby Sieverding 16 and Jackson Mueller 12 points. Mueller added 10- rebounds and five blocks to go with his 12 points. Bellevue pulled away from a 27-21 halftime lead to earn the road conference win.
Bellevue moved their record to 2-3, 2-2 River Valley conference
West Branch 60
Bellevue 48
At West Branch:
The Bears dropped the Comets to 2-4 with a 60-48 River Valley Conference victory.
The Bears were up to 18-8 lead after one quarter and never trailed. Their biggest lead was after three quarters at 49-36.
Senior Cole Heim led the Comets with 17 points, Sophomore Hunter Putman added 9 points. Heim and Colby Sieverding both had 3 assists for the Comets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.