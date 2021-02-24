The Bellevue High School Lady Comets Basketball team were one game away from their first appearance at the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament in nearly a decade.
This, after Bellevue (No. 6 in Class 2A) defeated Wilton in the Region 4 semifinal Friday night 56-41. The Lady Comets also went up against No. 5-ranked and defending state champs North Linn in the regional final on Wednesday at Cascade. Results of that game were not known as of press time Monday night.
Against Wilton last Friday, senior Teresa Paulsen led the team in scoring with 16 points, while Julia Penniston scored 13 and Audrey Wedeking added 12 points with four 3-pointers for the Lady Comets.
As well as offense, Bellevue’s defense also firing on all eight, stopping traffic under the basket and recording several steals and blocks.
Bellevue (20-1 as of last week) sparked an 8-0 run to end the first period as Wedeking drained two 3-pointers in the closing minutes, giving Bellevue a 21-9 lead.
A 9-0 run in the second, highlighted by a Paulsen defensive swat, turned into a layup on the other end for Penniston to extend the lead to 32-15 at halftime.
Wilton (12-11) tried to mount a comeback with a 5-0 run in the fourth period, cutting their deficit to 10 points. The Lady Comets pushed back quickly with another 3-pointer from Wedeking and another from Mariah Hueneke, expanding the lead back to 20.
This is the second consecutive season the Bellevue girls have reached the regional final game.
In the quarterfinal game last Tuesday, the Lady Comets used an 18-0 third-quarter run to blow open an 11-point halftime lead as they defeated Northeast Goose Lake in their Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal.
The Bellevue Boys Basketball team (6-16) were ousted 67-47 in their Class 2A District 8 opener last week by a strong second half by Tipton (8-13).
