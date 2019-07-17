BellevueComets_Gotham1

Class 2A first

round softball

 Maquoketa Valley 11

 Bellevue 2

At Delhi:

  The youthful Comet softball team ended their season  winless They lost in the first round of state softball play  11-2  to  Maquoketa Valley.

 The young Comets   gave up a first inning run but battled back to hold a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.

 The youth of the Comets    then showed up and the  veteran Wildcats struck for nine runs in the next two innings and went on to the 11-2 victory.

  The Comets, coming off  the 2018  season with a fine 15-9 won-loss record, that   included and upset of  Durant the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team in a regional semifinal.  The staff and team  expected to return eight starters, including his top pitcher gave everyone expectations for  a very successful upcoming  season.

     The expectations dwindled with the transfer of their top pitcher, and followed with seven  starters not going out threw a wrench into a promising season. To go from a solid veteran team to a group of young  players creates a  tough  situation  on how to win games in one of the toughest conference in the state of Iowa.

 The  effort came from the girls to compete but the inexperience, toughness and conference schedule were too much.  To play 32 games and lose all is a frustrating season.  

  Losing just two seniors in Paige Deppe and Ashley Nemmers and returning a very young team will help.