Class 2A first
round softball
Maquoketa Valley 11
Bellevue 2
At Delhi:
The youthful Comet softball team ended their season winless They lost in the first round of state softball play 11-2 to Maquoketa Valley.
The young Comets gave up a first inning run but battled back to hold a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.
The youth of the Comets then showed up and the veteran Wildcats struck for nine runs in the next two innings and went on to the 11-2 victory.
The Comets, coming off the 2018 season with a fine 15-9 won-loss record, that included and upset of Durant the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team in a regional semifinal. The staff and team expected to return eight starters, including his top pitcher gave everyone expectations for a very successful upcoming season.
The expectations dwindled with the transfer of their top pitcher, and followed with seven starters not going out threw a wrench into a promising season. To go from a solid veteran team to a group of young players creates a tough situation on how to win games in one of the toughest conference in the state of Iowa.
The effort came from the girls to compete but the inexperience, toughness and conference schedule were too much. To play 32 games and lose all is a frustrating season.
Losing just two seniors in Paige Deppe and Ashley Nemmers and returning a very young team will help.
