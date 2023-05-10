The Bellevue Comet girls shut out the Northeast Rebels last week at home soccer contest at C.C. Hammann Field at Bellevue High School. The final score was Bellevue - 2, Northeast - 0.
Scoring Summary
Bellevue (35th minute) Ava Yeager
Bellevue (59th minute) Ka'Lynn DeShaw assist by Adessa Leibfried
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Olivia Carter (7 saves)
