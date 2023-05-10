Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque Flats levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 16.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&