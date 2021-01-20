The Bellevue girls basketball team is continuing a quite successful 2021 season on the hardwood. Now ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, the lady Comets continued their winning ways, upping their record to 14-1 after defeating Monticello last Friday night at home, as well as a 60-30 win over North Cedar on Tuesday.
Against Monticello, Teresa Paulsen scored five of her team-high 17 points in the final 90 seconds, as she helped Bellevue to a close 46-42 victory.
The Iowa Class 2A No. 10 ranked Comets improved to 13-1 after battling back from a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Monticello (8-4) took an early lead over Bellevue with 10 first-quarter points. The Comets trailed 12-9 at the end of the first quarter before regaining the lead on a three-point play from junior Mariah Hueneke early in the second period.
Bellevue took a 24-21 lead into the second on a steal and lay-up from Kalesia DeShaw in the final seconds. She finished the game with 10 points for Bellevue.
Two big three-pointers from senior Audrey Wedeking in the third quarter lifted Bellevue again, after the team struggled from the the outside during the first half. The Comets again held onto the lead at the end of the quarter 33-31. Wedeking finished the game with 12 points.
