The Bellevue Lady Comets basketball team got off to a solid start with a 48-35 season-opening victory at home over Wilton on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Ka'Ly nn DeShaw led the team with 19 points and 20 rebounds.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Bellevue Lady Comets basketball team got off to a solid start with a 48-35 season-opening victory at home over Wilton on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Ka'Ly nn DeShaw led the team with 19 points and 20 rebounds.
Teegan Humphrey added 11 points; Morgan Meyer 9; and Jamie Portz 3; while Kate Dunne, Aunika Hager and Adalynne Leach scored 2 points each.
Bellevue led in the first period 8-6, but fell behind 15-12 at halftime. In the final two periods, however, the Comets took control of the game outscoring Wilton 19-5 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth to make the final score 48-35,
Morgan Meyer dumped in four three-pointers during the game, while Teegan Humphrey recorded one three-pointer.
Bellevue was 19-62 for 31 percent for shots made on attempts, while Wilton was 9-46 for 19 percent.
Bellevue was 7 of 11 for 63 percent on free throw attempts to Wilton’s 16 of 27 for 59 percent.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.