The Bellevue girls basketball team, playing its best ball of the season and hoping for another upset, had their state tournament hopes ended last Wednesday night.
The 10th-ranked Cascade girls earned a 42-32 victory over the Lady Comets in a Class 2A Region 5 championship game held at Dubuque Senior High School.
The Bellevue girls, who had previously defeated seventh-ranked Jesup to reach the regional final, bowed out with a final record of 15-9 for the season. The team came within one game of reaching Des Moines for the first time since 2012.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw led the Comets in scoring with 13 points. Hoffman led Cascade with 18 points and Devin Simon added 10.
It was goose eggs for both teams early on, with the game’s first points coming from Kalesia DeShaw’s three-pointer nearly 3 minutes in. After breaking the ice on offense, the lead changed five different times in a back-and-forth first quarter with Cascade leading, 11-9.
The Cougars went on a 10-4 scoring run in the second period to open up a 21-13 lead, which grew to a 10-point advantage early in the third. Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored four quick points to cut the deficit to 27-21, but Cascade came back quickly to reclaim its double-digit lead. Bellevue was unable to close the gap during the final period as Cascade went on to win.
Bellevue coach Scott Jess said he was proud of his team, despite falling one game short of a state berth for the second year in a row.
Cascade (20-4) earned the No. 6 seed and played third-seeded Central Lyon (22-2) at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
