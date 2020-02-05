Durant 77
Bellevue 67
At Bellevue:
A 20-point effort from Andrew Swartz off the bench wasn't enough for the Comets in a 77-67 loss to Durant last week. Cole Heim and Paxton Felderman added 10 points each. The loss dropped the Comets to 5-10 for the year.
Scoring
Bellevue (67)-
Andrew Swartz 20, Paxton Felderman 10, Cole Heim 10, Jackson Wagner 8,Isaac Carter 9 ,Colby Sieverding 9, Ethan Klemme1
Durant (77)- NA
Cascade 62
Bellevue 40
At Cascade:
Once again, a Comet fast start went south in a 62-40 loss to the Cougars. The Comets came out and jumped to and 8-2 lead, saw that slip to 13-11 after one quarter and 31-23 deficit at halftime.
The Cougars, running on all cylinders (no matter who was on the court), kept up their fine play and took the game to the final quarter up 43-32.
They forced 21 turnovers by the Comets, and their scoring balance was key to their fine effort in the 62-40 victory.
Paxton Felderman led Bellevue with 13 points.
Scoring summary
Cascade 11 20 11 20 -62
Bellevue 13 12 7 8 -40
Scoring
Cascade (62)-
Alex Atchison 13,Michael Trumm12, Caiden Reinke 11,Conner Booth 2, ,C, McDermott 1,Jordan Manternach 7, Brady Supple 3, Willy Fuller 6, Eli Green 7.
Bellevue(40)-
Paxton Felderman 14, Andrew Swartz 1, Cole Heim 2,Isaac Carter 8, Colby Sieverding 9, Kayden Kilburg 2, Nick Deppe 2, Ethan Klemme 2
Bellevue 64
Mid-Prairie 59
At Bellevue:
The Bellevue boys earned a hard-fought 64-59 win over a rugged Golden Hawk team last week.
Four players scored in double digits for Bellevue, led by Colby Sieverding with 19. Paxton Felderman added 14, Isaac Carter and Jackson Wagner 11 points each.
The Hawks jumped out to a 15-9 The Comets caught fire and went on a 18-0 run to lead 27-15. They led 36-26 at the half and never let the Hawks get closer then seven points until the final score.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 19 17 15 13 -64
Mid-Prairie 15 1019 15 -59
Scoring
Bellevue (64)-
Colby Sieverding 19, Paxton Felderman 14, Isaac Carter 11,Jackson Wagner 11, Andrew Swartz 3, Cole Heim 5, Ethan Klemme 1.
Mid-Prairie (59)
B. Tornuo 5,C.Miller 5,L. Boyse 3, B. Miller 7, E. Trumpe 12, C. Harmsen 23,L. Harmsen 4
Girls
Cascade 59
Bellevue26
At Cascade:
Stifling defense and opportunistic offense sparked the Cougars to a 59-26 victory over the Lady Comets.
Keyed by the play of Clarke University recruit Nicole McDermott, the Cougars jumped out to a 24-4 first quarter lead and rolled to a 59-26 victory.
The Class 2A Cougars, unbeaten and top-ranked, won with defense. They have team quickness and led by McDermott on offense have solid scoring balance. They held the Comets to single digit scoring in all four quarters, forcing 28 turnovers.
The top-rated Cougars moved to 16-0, the Comets dropped to 9-8 for the season.
Scoring summary
Cascade 24 14 6 15 -59
Bellevue 4 8 7 7 -26
Scoring
Cascade (59)-
Nicole McDermott 24, Skylar Dolphin 15, Sydney Weber1, Devin Simon 2, Faith Bower 3, Ally Hoffmann 2, Jordan Simon 2, Alyssa Lux 2.Abby Welter 8
Bellevue (26)-
Mariah Hueneke 6, Lindsey Banowetz 13, Teresa Paulsen 7
Mid-Prairie 49
Bellevue 46
At Bellevue:
The Comets fell behind 27-19 at the half and rallied to tie it 32-32 in the third quarter. They were down 40-34 with less than two minutes to pla and fought back to a tie.
With the score tied at 44-44, Lindsey Banowetz hit two free throws to give the Comets the lead 46-44. It was their first and last lead in the game. The Hawks scored the last five points to steal the win 49-46,
Banowetz led the Comets with 11 points, while sophomore Mariah Hueneke added 10-points.
The Comets fall back to 9-9 for the season.
Scoring summary
Mid-Prairie 10 17 7 15-49
Bellevue 8 11 13 14 -46
Scoring
Mid Prairie (49)-
A Frantz 1, A Jones 2, M. Lugar 5, C. Riggan 10, A.Nonnenmann12,J. Robinson11, E. Cadena 6,C. Rourke 2
Bellevue (46)
Lindsey Banowetz 11, Mariah Hueneke 10, Juliana Penniston 5, Ka'Lynn Deshaw 1, Teresa Paulsen 9.Kelesia DeShaw 3, Audry Wedeking 3, Sally Paulsen 4.
