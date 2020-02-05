Durant 77

 Bellevue 67

At Bellevue:

 A 20-point effort from Andrew Swartz off the bench wasn't enough for the Comets in a 77-67 loss to Durant last week. Cole Heim and Paxton Felderman added 10 points  each. The loss dropped the Comets to 5-10 for the year.

 Scoring

 Bellevue (67)-

 Andrew Swartz 20, Paxton Felderman 10, Cole Heim 10, Jackson Wagner 8,Isaac Carter 9 ,Colby Sieverding  9, Ethan Klemme1

Durant (77)- NA

 Cascade 62

 Bellevue 40

At Cascade:

  Once again, a Comet  fast start went south in a 62-40 loss to the Cougars. The Comets came out and jumped to and 8-2 lead, saw that  slip  to 13-11 after one quarter and 31-23 deficit  at halftime.

 The Cougars, running on all cylinders (no matter who was on the court), kept up their fine play and took the game to the final quarter up 43-32.

 They forced  21 turnovers by the Comets,  and their scoring balance was  key to their fine effort in  the 62-40 victory.

  Paxton Felderman led Bellevue with  13 points.

 Scoring summary

 Cascade 11 20 11 20 -62

 Bellevue 13 12 7 8 -40

 Scoring

 Cascade (62)-

Alex Atchison 13,Michael Trumm12, Caiden Reinke 11,Conner Booth 2,  ,C, McDermott 1,Jordan Manternach 7, Brady Supple 3, Willy Fuller 6, Eli Green 7.

 Bellevue(40)-

 Paxton Felderman 14, Andrew Swartz 1, Cole Heim 2,Isaac Carter 8, Colby Sieverding 9, Kayden Kilburg 2, Nick Deppe 2,  Ethan Klemme 2

 Bellevue 64

 Mid-Prairie 59

At Bellevue:

 The Bellevue boys earned a hard-fought 64-59 win over a rugged Golden Hawk team last week.

 Four players scored in double digits for Bellevue, led by Colby Sieverding with 19. Paxton Felderman added 14, Isaac Carter and Jackson Wagner  11 points each.

  The Hawks jumped out to a 15-9 The Comets caught fire and went on a 18-0 run to lead 27-15.  They led 36-26 at the half and never  let the Hawks get closer then seven points until the final score.    

Scoring summary

Bellevue 19 17 15 13 -64

 Mid-Prairie 15 1019 15 -59

 Scoring

Bellevue (64)-

 Colby Sieverding 19, Paxton Felderman 14, Isaac Carter 11,Jackson Wagner 11, Andrew Swartz 3, Cole Heim 5, Ethan Klemme 1.

 Mid-Prairie (59)

B. Tornuo 5,C.Miller 5,L. Boyse 3, B. Miller 7, E. Trumpe 12, C. Harmsen 23,L. Harmsen 4

 Girls

  Cascade 59

 Bellevue26

At  Cascade:

 Stifling defense and  opportunistic offense sparked the Cougars to a 59-26 victory over the Lady Comets.

 Keyed by the play of Clarke University recruit Nicole McDermott, the Cougars jumped out to a  24-4 first quarter lead and rolled to a 59-26 victory.

  The Class 2A Cougars, unbeaten and top-ranked,  won with defense. They have team quickness and led by McDermott on offense have solid scoring balance.  They held the Comets to single digit scoring in all four quarters, forcing 28 turnovers.

 The top-rated Cougars moved to 16-0, the Comets dropped to 9-8 for the season.  

 Scoring summary

 Cascade 24 14 6 15 -59  

 Bellevue 4 8 7  7 -26

 Scoring

 Cascade (59)-

Nicole McDermott 24, Skylar Dolphin 15, Sydney Weber1, Devin  Simon 2, Faith Bower 3, Ally Hoffmann 2, Jordan Simon 2, Alyssa Lux 2.Abby Welter 8

 Bellevue (26)-

Mariah Hueneke 6, Lindsey Banowetz 13, Teresa Paulsen 7

            Mid-Prairie 49

Bellevue 46

At Bellevue:

 The Comets fell behind 27-19 at  the half and rallied to    tie it 32-32 in the third quarter. They were down 40-34 with less than two minutes to pla and fought back to a  tie.

 With the score tied at 44-44,  Lindsey Banowetz hit two free throws to give the Comets the lead 46-44. It was their first and last lead  in the game. The Hawks  scored the last five  points to steal the win 49-46,

 Banowetz led the Comets with 11 points, while sophomore Mariah Hueneke added 10-points.

The Comets fall back to 9-9 for the season.  

 Scoring summary

 Mid-Prairie 10 17 7 15-49

 Bellevue 8 11  13 14 -46

Scoring

Mid Prairie (49)-

A Frantz 1, A Jones 2, M. Lugar  5, C. Riggan 10,  A.Nonnenmann12,J. Robinson11, E. Cadena 6,C. Rourke 2

 Bellevue (46)

 Lindsey Banowetz 11, Mariah Hueneke 10, Juliana Penniston 5, Ka'Lynn Deshaw 1, Teresa Paulsen 9.Kelesia DeShaw 3, Audry Wedeking 3, Sally Paulsen 4.