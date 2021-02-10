The Bellevue lady Comets continued to flourish on the hardwood last week. Last Tuesday, Bellevue defeated conference rival Camanche 58 to 28 in another road victory.
The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Comets (16-1, 15-1 River Valley Conference) routed the Indians for their 10th consecutive victory, while closing in on the 2021 River Valley Conference North Division championship.
On the boys side, Camanche defeated Bellevue 56-49.
The Bellevue girls’ post season is coming next week in Class 2A Region 4. The Comets will host either Northeast Goose Lake or North Cedar on Feb. 16. On the other side of the bracket is defending state champion North Linn.
The Bellevue boys start their post-season (Class 2A, District 8) on the road in Tipton on Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.