Girls
Bellevue 51
Anamosa 40
At Bellevue:
The Bellevue girls raced out to a 15-4 lead and went on to a 51-40 win over the Blue Raiders last week. The Raiders clawed back to make it a 6-point game at the half 24-18.
The team kept within one point twice early in the third quarter at 31-30, 33-32 and were still close at 36-34 going into the final period.
The Comets turned to their seniors, Lindsey Banowtz and Juliana Penniston - and they answered with big points to fend off the visitors 51-40. Each scored five points, topped off by Sally Paulson, who hit two free throws to cap off the 15-6 scoring run.
Banowetz led all scorers with 18 points and Penniston added 9.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 16 8 12 15-51
Anamosa 4 12 18 6 -40
Scoring
Bellevue (51)-
Lindsey Banowetz 18, Juliana Penniston 9, Mariah Hueneke 3, Maddie Schmidtt 3, Teresa Paulsen 6, Brianna Laughlin 4, Audrey Wedeking 2, Sally Paulsen 6.
Anamosa (40)
M. Heins 11, M. McQuillen 8, ,K. Burns 5, L Rogers 1, J. Neuhaus 2, A. Claused 4 C. Venerga 4, J. Banowetz 5
Bellevue 57
Northeast 36
At Bellevue
Bellevue girls made it a sweep for the week with a 57-36 whipping of the Northeast Rebels. Lindsey Banowetz scored 15 points and Mariah Hueneke added 11. The Comet defense controlled the game for three quarters holding the Rebels to single digits scoring.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 14 12 15 16 - 57
Northeat 8 9 6 13-36
Scoring
Bellevue (57)-
Mariah Hueneke 11,Lindsey Banowetz 15, Maddie Schmidt 7,Teresa Paulsen 9, Kalesia DeShaw 1, Briana Laughlin 8, Sally Paulsen 6.
Northeast(36)-
E. Rickertsen 2, A. Ehlers 12, J. Smith 4, C. Abbott 5, A. Fowler 13.
Boys
Bellevue55
Anamosa 54
At Bellevue:
In a game between two evenly-matched conference teams, the Comets escaped with a 55-54 win. Late free throws from Paxton Felderman (15 points) and Colby Sieverding 18 points allowed the Comets to hold on for the narrow victory. The home team hit four of six in the final 25 seconds. They needed every one as the Raiders’ Sam Witt scored nine of 18 points in the final 54 seconds - the last a half court three that made it a 55-54 final.
Bellevue led after one period 11-7 and 27-23 at the half. Sieverding led the Comets with 11 points in the first half.
The win moves the Comets to 5-8 for the year
Scoring summary
Bellevue 11 16 16 12 -55
Anaamosa 7 13 20 14-54
Scoring
Bellevue (55)-
Colby Sieverding 18, Paxton Felderman 15, Andrew Swartz 8, Cole Heim 2, Isaac Carter 4, Jackson Wagner 6, .Etham Klemme 2
Anamosa (54)-
T Klatt 7,S, Schoon 11, E. Lehreman 3, J. Jess 3, C.Otting 10, S. Witt 18, N. Wagner 2
Northeast 73
Bellevue 45
At Bellevue:
The Rebels used second half play to roll past the Comets 73-45.
Their defense and superb scoring balance (four players in double digits) was too much for Bellevue.
Down 17 - 12 after one quarter, the Rebels got it going in the second quarter, outscoring Bellevue 20-12 to earn a 32-29 halftime lead.
They kept the offense rolling in the third period scoring 24 points. The Comets managed just six points against a tough Rebel defense, sending the game to the fourth period 57-35. In all, the Rebels scored 43 points in the second half to roll past a stunned Comet team that didn’t have a player score ten points or more.
The loss drops Bellevue to 5-8 for the season.
Scoring summary
Northeast 12 20 24 17-73
Bellevue 17 12 6 10-45
Scoring
Northeast (73)-
R .Wolfe 2,D. Stevenson7, C. Patsaska13, G. Rickertson14,T. McAleer 16,R. Schaefer1, C. Lee 3, A. Dondiego 2, J Swanton 15
Bellevue (45)-
Andrew Swartz 3, Cole Heim 6,Isaac Carter 6,Jackson Wagner 4, Paxton Felderman 9, Colby Sieverding 8,Kaeden Kilburg 2, Nick Deppe 1, Ethan Klemme 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.