Playoff Football
East Buchanan 30
Bellevue 6
At Bellevue:
The Buccaneers came ready to play and flipped the final score from the previous match-up against Bellevue, using a solid ground game and defense to post a 30-6 first-round state playoff victory. The loss ends a Comet season messed up by the coronavirus that cost the team two games that were theirs to win.
The first quarter was all about defense. Neither team reached the end zone in a 0-0 score.
The Buccaneers finally put together a drive that resulted in a short rushing score. The two point run was good for a 8-0 lead at halftime.
East Buchanan used defense and rushing to score twice in the third quarter on seven yard and six yard runs. Both rushing extra points were good for a 24-0 lead with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Bellevue used a fumble by the Buccaneers to get on the scoreboard. Jacob Waller returned it 20 yards for a score, but the try after failed for a 24-6 Buc lead with 1:21 left in the third quarter.
The Buccaneer defense kept strong, and the offense pushed a late score to end it 30-6.
The Comet season ends at 3-3 and the team graduates seven senior players next spring: Max Jackson Ty Kloser, Dustyn Talbot, Austin Hager, Nick Deppe, Ryder Kilburg and Austin Brandes. The Comets return a solid nucleus of underclassmen to build their 2021 team around.
Scoring summary
East Buchanan 0 24 0 6 -30
Bellevue 0 0 6 0 -6
Team stats
Bellevue East Buchanan
10 1st downs 18
20:48 time of Poss 27:00
171 total yds 263
28-104 rushes yds 48- 216
9-21-67 com atts yds 3-5 47
2-10 penl. yds 6-46
2 turnovers 2
2-22 punts avg yds 3 -35
Individual stats
Passing-
Max Jackson 5-12 48 yds
,Cole Heim 4-7 19 yds, int, Colby Sieverding 0-2 int Receiving-
Jacob Waller 4-48 yds
Alex Pitts 1-11yds
Colby Sieverding 4-8 yds
Rushing-
Jacob Waller 15-80 yds
Max Jackson 7-28 yds
Cole Heim 2-12 yds
Colby Sieverding 3-6 yds
Punt returns
Colby Sieverding 1-0 yds
Max Jackson 1-0 yds
Kickoff returns-
Alex Pitts 1-9 yds
Max Jackson 1-8 yds
Dawson Weber 1-1 yd
Defensive stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller 14 7-solo, 7-ast, TFL
Jackson Mueller 11, 7 solo, 4-asst, TFL
Ryder Kilburg 7 3-solo, 4-asst, TFL
Colton Knief 6 4-solo,2-asst
Cole Heim 4 4-solo
Riley Carrier 4 3-solo, ast
Austin Hager 3 2-solo, ast TFL
Alex Pitts 3 2-solo, ast
Colby Sieverding 2 2-solo
Nick Deppe 3 3-ast TFL
Max Jackson 1 ast
Austin Brandes 1, ast TFl
