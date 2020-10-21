football 2020

 Playoff Football

 East Buchanan 30

 Bellevue 6

 At Bellevue:

  The Buccaneers came ready to play and flipped the final score from the previous match-up against Bellevue, using a solid ground game and  defense to post a 30-6 first-round state playoff victory.  The loss ends a Comet season messed up by the coronavirus that  cost the team two games that were theirs to win.

 The first quarter was all about defense. Neither team  reached the end zone in a 0-0 score.

 The Buccaneers finally put together a drive that resulted in a short rushing score. The two point run was good for a 8-0 lead at halftime.

 East Buchanan used  defense and rushing to score twice in the third quarter on seven yard and six yard runs. Both rushing extra points were good for a 24-0 lead with 5:20 left in the third quarter.

 Bellevue used a fumble by the Buccaneers to get on the scoreboard. Jacob Waller returned it 20 yards for a score, but the try after failed for a 24-6 Buc lead with 1:21 left in the third quarter.

 The Buccaneer defense kept strong, and the offense pushed a late score to end it 30-6.

 The Comet season ends at 3-3 and the team graduates seven senior players next spring: Max Jackson Ty Kloser, Dustyn Talbot, Austin Hager, Nick Deppe, Ryder Kilburg and Austin Brandes.  The Comets return a solid nucleus of underclassmen  to build their 2021 team around.  

Scoring summary

East Buchanan 0 24 0 6 -30

 Bellevue 0 0 6 0 -6

 Team stats

Bellevue     East Buchanan

10    1st downs    18

 20:48  time of Poss   27:00

171     total yds    263

28-104  rushes yds 48- 216

9-21-67 com atts yds 3-5 47

2-10  penl. yds  6-46

2    turnovers   2

2-22   punts avg yds  3 -35

Individual stats

Passing-  

Max Jackson  5-12  48 yds

,Cole Heim 4-7  19 yds, int, Colby Sieverding  0-2 int  Receiving-  

Jacob Waller 4-48 yds

Alex Pitts 1-11yds

Colby Sieverding 4-8 yds

 Rushing-

 Jacob Waller 15-80 yds

 Max Jackson 7-28 yds

 Cole Heim 2-12 yds

 Colby Sieverding 3-6 yds

 Punt returns

 Colby Sieverding 1-0 yds

Max Jackson 1-0 yds

 Kickoff returns-

Alex Pitts 1-9 yds

 Max Jackson 1-8 yds

Dawson Weber 1-1 yd

 Defensive stats

 Tackles

Jacob Waller 14  7-solo, 7-ast,  TFL  

Jackson Mueller 11, 7 solo, 4-asst, TFL

 Ryder Kilburg 7  3-solo, 4-asst, TFL

Colton Knief 6  4-solo,2-asst

 Cole Heim 4  4-solo

Riley Carrier 4  3-solo, ast

 Austin Hager 3  2-solo, ast TFL

Alex Pitts 3 2-solo, ast

Colby Sieverding 2  2-solo

Nick Deppe  3  3-ast TFL

Max Jackson 1   ast

 Austin Brandes 1, ast TFl