 offense   14-79-yds  2 tds , 5-catches 43yds  td

 Defense   5-tackles ,TFL  Int

Bellevue 35

 Clayton Ridge 6

At Guttenberg:

    Bellevue amassed 436 yards of offense  in a 35-6 district road win over Clayton Ridge last Friday.  The team used a punishing ground game (314 yards) to roll past the Eagles led by senior Ben Parker with 14-165 yards.

 The district win moves the Comets to 1-3 starting district play.

 Bellevue scored midway through  the first quarter on a 5 yard run by Jacob Waller, the first of his three scores in the game.  Waller finished the drive the off the  Comets had used the ground game from Ben Parker and quarterback Max Jackson and Waller to march right down the field to score.

 Six minutes later Jackson kept the ball on and option play and rambled 35 yards to score. Ty Kloser kicked both PATs and it was 14-0 early in the second quarter.  With six minutes left in the quarter Jackson hit Waller on a 22 yard pass and run play Kloser’s PAT good  and it was a 21-0 lead at the half.

The third quarter went scoreless for both teams. Early in the 4th quarter the Eagles scored on a big play a 66-yd run by Justin Cook , the PAT failed and it was 21-6 with 10- minutes left.

 Late in the game Waller scored from six yards out and three minutes later Parker from 14-yds away. Kloser was perfect adding all five PATs and a 35-6 final.

 Game summary

 Bellevue 7  14  0  14  -35

 Clayton Ridge 0 0 6 0 -6

Team Stats

Bellevue      Clayton Ridge

22   1st downs    7

67   number  plays   42

29:28 time poss  18:32

 436 yds   tot off   143 yds

13-18   passes-atts    5-14

122yds   passing    58 yds

1-1         tds-ints      0-3

49-314    rushes yds   28-85

9-75    pen-yds    3-20

2-0   fumb-lost    1-1

2-32   punts-avg 5-40

4-34yds   def sacks   1-6yds

 Individual Stats

 Passing-

Max Jackson13-18 123yds td, int

 Receiving-

Logan Manders 6-56yds

Jacob Waller 5-43 yds , td

Paxton Felderman 2-23yds

 Rushing-

Ben Parker 14-163, td

Jacob Waller 14-79yds, 2tds

 Max Jackson 21-72yds, td

 Punt returns

Colby Sieverding 2-13yds

Kick-off returns-

Colby Sieverding 1-32yds

 Ben Parker 1-22yds

Defensive stats

 Tackles

Austin Hager 7- 5 solo, 2 ast, TFL. sack

Jacob Whitmore 6, 6solo, sack, TFL

 Jacob Waller 4,4-solo, sack, 2 TFL, int

 Colby Sieverding 3, 3solo, 2 ints

 Max Jackson 3, 2-solo, ast  TFL

 Paxton Felderman 2, 2-solo

 Jackson Mueller 2, 2-solo Luke Giesemann 2, 2-solo, TFL, sack

Isaac Carter 2,solo,ast

Liam Dunne1, solo

 Riley Carrier 1, solo

 Logan Manders 1, solo

Tyquan Strowder 1, solo