Bellevue 35
Clayton Ridge 6
At Guttenberg:
Bellevue amassed 436 yards of offense in a 35-6 district road win over Clayton Ridge last Friday. The team used a punishing ground game (314 yards) to roll past the Eagles led by senior Ben Parker with 14-165 yards.
The district win moves the Comets to 1-3 starting district play.
Bellevue scored midway through the first quarter on a 5 yard run by Jacob Waller, the first of his three scores in the game. Waller finished the drive the off the Comets had used the ground game from Ben Parker and quarterback Max Jackson and Waller to march right down the field to score.
Six minutes later Jackson kept the ball on and option play and rambled 35 yards to score. Ty Kloser kicked both PATs and it was 14-0 early in the second quarter. With six minutes left in the quarter Jackson hit Waller on a 22 yard pass and run play Kloser’s PAT good and it was a 21-0 lead at the half.
The third quarter went scoreless for both teams. Early in the 4th quarter the Eagles scored on a big play a 66-yd run by Justin Cook , the PAT failed and it was 21-6 with 10- minutes left.
Late in the game Waller scored from six yards out and three minutes later Parker from 14-yds away. Kloser was perfect adding all five PATs and a 35-6 final.
Game summary
Bellevue 7 14 0 14 -35
Clayton Ridge 0 0 6 0 -6
Team Stats
Bellevue Clayton Ridge
22 1st downs 7
67 number plays 42
29:28 time poss 18:32
436 yds tot off 143 yds
13-18 passes-atts 5-14
122yds passing 58 yds
1-1 tds-ints 0-3
49-314 rushes yds 28-85
9-75 pen-yds 3-20
2-0 fumb-lost 1-1
2-32 punts-avg 5-40
4-34yds def sacks 1-6yds
Individual Stats
Passing-
Max Jackson13-18 123yds td, int
Receiving-
Logan Manders 6-56yds
Jacob Waller 5-43 yds , td
Paxton Felderman 2-23yds
Rushing-
Ben Parker 14-163, td
Jacob Waller 14-79yds, 2tds
Max Jackson 21-72yds, td
Punt returns
Colby Sieverding 2-13yds
Kick-off returns-
Colby Sieverding 1-32yds
Ben Parker 1-22yds
Defensive stats
Tackles
Austin Hager 7- 5 solo, 2 ast, TFL. sack
Jacob Whitmore 6, 6solo, sack, TFL
Jacob Waller 4,4-solo, sack, 2 TFL, int
Colby Sieverding 3, 3solo, 2 ints
Max Jackson 3, 2-solo, ast TFL
Paxton Felderman 2, 2-solo
Jackson Mueller 2, 2-solo Luke Giesemann 2, 2-solo, TFL, sack
Isaac Carter 2,solo,ast
Liam Dunne1, solo
Riley Carrier 1, solo
Logan Manders 1, solo
Tyquan Strowder 1, solo
