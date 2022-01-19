Boys
Bellevue 60
North Cedar 57
At Clarence:
In a slow scoring first half for the Comets never got a lead but the game stayed close thanks to an 18-point first effort from Colby Sieverding.
Sieverding knocked down four threes helping his team close to 34-28 at halftime. The Knights had held a 31-20 lead with little time left in the half.
In the fine comeback win the Comets tightened their defense and grabbed their first lead 39-38 on a Matt Wedeking basket.
Sieverding scored twice and Bellevue led 43-38 with one quarter to play.
The Comets held a 46-40 lead when the Knights used a 10-2 run to lead 50-48.
The Knights led 53-52 before the Comets went on and 8-4 run to close it out 60-57.
Sieverding led the Comets with 30-points, Wedeking and Jackson Mueller each added nine points.
The win moved the Comets record to 4-6 for the season.
Bellevue 65
Tipton 40
At Bellevue:
After a slow start by both teams finally saw the Comets find a game and roll to a 65-40 win over the Tigers from Tipton.
The game was 4-4 for a long time before the Tigers took a 10-8 lead after one quarter.
The Comets still trailed most of the second quarter but grabbed a 26-22 halftime lead on the strength of two Cole Heim three pointers.
The Comets kept up their solid play ad pushed the lead to 40-26 with one quarter to play.
In the second half the Comets doubled up the Tigers scoring (37-17) to earn the easy 65-40 conference victory.
Balanced scoring keyed the Comets win. Four players scored in double digits; Jensen Wedeking led the Comets with 17-points, Cole Heim had 13 (before injury), Colby Sieverding 11 and Hunter Putman 10 off the bench. The win moved the Comets record to 5-6 for the year.
Girls
Bellevue 73
North Cedar31
At Clarence:
The struggling Knights were no match for the high flying Comets. A 27 -6 first quarter blitz by the Comets set the outcome early. They won every quarter in a 73-31 blowout.
Eight girls earned double digit playing time with seven girls scoring.
The Comets were led by Ka'Lynne DeShaw with 27-points, 9-rebounds and eight steals., Mariah Hueneke had 25-points, 7-steals and KaLesia DeShaw added 8-points 3-assist for Bellevue.
The win moved the Comets record to 7-4 for the year.
Bellevue 50
Tipton 8
At Bellevue:
Bellevue girls continued their winning ways with a 50-8 romp overt the Tipton Tigers.
The Tigers hung tough against the Comet press until midway through the second quarter. Back to back steals fueled a 20-3 run and it was 24-7 at the half.
Quickness and balanced scoring allowed the Comets to keep rolling in a 30-4- second half scoring run and 50-8 victory.
KaLynne DeShaw led bellevue with 15-points, KaLesia DeShaw 13 and Mariah Hueneke chipped in with 11.
All 12-roster girls earned well earned playing time. The Comets moved their record to 8-4 for the season.
