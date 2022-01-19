Boys

Bellevue 60

 North Cedar 57

 At Clarence:

 In a slow scoring first half for the Comets never got a lead but the game stayed  close  thanks to an 18-point first effort  from Colby Sieverding.  

 Sieverding knocked down four threes helping his team close to 34-28 at halftime.  The Knights had held a 31-20 lead with little time left in the half.

  In the  fine comeback win the  Comets tightened their defense and grabbed their first lead 39-38 on a Matt Wedeking basket.  

 Sieverding scored twice and Bellevue led 43-38 with one quarter to play.

 The Comets held a 46-40 lead  when the Knights used  a 10-2 run to lead 50-48.

 The Knights led 53-52 before  the Comets went on and 8-4 run to close it out 60-57.

Sieverding led the Comets with 30-points, Wedeking and Jackson Mueller each added nine points.

The win moved the Comets  record to 4-6 for the season.

 Bellevue  65

 Tipton 40

At Bellevue:

 After a slow start by both teams finally saw the Comets find a game and roll to a 65-40 win over the Tigers from Tipton.

 The game  was 4-4 for a long time before the Tigers took a 10-8 lead after one quarter.

 The Comets still trailed most of the second quarter but grabbed a 26-22 halftime lead on the strength of two Cole Heim three pointers.

 The Comets kept up their solid play ad pushed the lead to 40-26 with one quarter to play.

 In the second half the Comets  doubled up the Tigers scoring (37-17)  to earn the easy 65-40 conference victory.

 Balanced scoring keyed the Comets win. Four players scored in double digits; Jensen Wedeking led the Comets with 17-points, Cole Heim had 13 (before injury), Colby Sieverding 11 and Hunter Putman 10 off the bench.  The win moved the Comets record to 5-6 for the year.

               Girls

Bellevue 73

 North Cedar31

At Clarence:

 The struggling  Knights were no match for the high flying Comets.  A 27 -6 first quarter blitz by the Comets set the outcome early. They won every quarter in a 73-31 blowout.

Eight girls earned double digit playing time with seven girls scoring.

The Comets  were led by Ka'Lynne DeShaw with 27-points, 9-rebounds and eight steals., Mariah Hueneke had 25-points, 7-steals and  KaLesia DeShaw added 8-points 3-assist for Bellevue.

 The win moved the Comets record to 7-4 for the year.

Bellevue 50

 Tipton 8

 At Bellevue:

Bellevue girls continued their winning ways with a 50-8 romp overt the Tipton Tigers.

 The Tigers hung tough against the Comet press until midway through the second quarter. Back to back steals fueled a 20-3 run and it was 24-7 at the half.

 Quickness and balanced scoring allowed the Comets to keep rolling in a 30-4- second half  scoring run and 50-8 victory.

 KaLynne DeShaw led bellevue with 15-points, KaLesia DeShaw 13 and Mariah Hueneke chipped in with 11.

 All 12-roster girls earned well earned playing time. The Comets moved their record to 8-4 for the season.