The Bellevue Comet football team traveled to Arlington for the second game of the 2022 football season last Friday night, and rode home singing the victory song with a 33-30 victory in hand.

Riley Carrier scored on three touchdown runs, the last being the game-winner with 4:18 to play, as the Bellevue defense came up with a final fourth-down stop, with the Stars in the red zone in the final seconds to seal the win.