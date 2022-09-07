The Bellevue Comet football team traveled to Arlington for the second game of the 2022 football season last Friday night, and rode home singing the victory song with a 33-30 victory in hand.
Riley Carrier scored on three touchdown runs, the last being the game-winner with 4:18 to play, as the Bellevue defense came up with a final fourth-down stop, with the Stars in the red zone in the final seconds to seal the win.
Bellevue took the first shot in the game, scoring midway through the first quarter in a Carrier 6-yard scamper. The point after by Gavin Roling was good.
Starmont then went to work on offense scoring two touchdowns before Bellevue came back in the second quarter with a 22 yard touchdown run by Quinten Pickett. Roling tacked on the extra point.
Starmont answered with another touchdown late in the second, with the Comets coming back in the third with another touchdown on a one-yard run by Dalten Clasen. Roling missed the extra point. Twenty seconds later Starmont scored again, and Bellevue answered again - this time with a 4 yard touchdown run by Carrier. The extra point by Roling was good.
Starmont got its final touchdown midway through the final quarter, going up by three points, 30-27, before Bellevue sealed in with a final 22 yard touchdown run by Carrier to make the score 33-30 in favor of the Comets. The home defense held in the final minutes to take the win.
Hunter Putman was 8 of 14 fot 77 yards overall, while Carrier rushed for an amazing 160 yard and three touchdowns. Pickett added 66 rushing yards, Jaden Baskin, 21; Putman 17. and Clasen recorded one yard for a touchdown.
As well as his rushing efforts, Carrier led the defense on tackles with 10.5 (8 solo).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.