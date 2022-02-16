Bellevue vs Marquette 2022

Marquette’s Aiden Clausen handles the ball on offense against Bellevue’s Robert Paulsen. (Herald-Leader photo by William Freiburger)
Bellevue defeated Marquette 72-51 on Monday night in post season play to advance to the District Semi-Finals against Easton Valley in Miles on Thursday at 8 p.m.
 This is the second time the cross-town rivals played this year, and the second time the Comets came out on top.
After a close first half, Bellevue went ahead by double-digits in the third quarter and kept the momentum going the rest of the game, achieving a 21-point victory and ending Marquette’s season in the Class 1A District 8 match-up.
Hunter Putman and Jensen Wedeking  led Bellevue in scoring with 19 points each, while Colby Sieverding added 14, and Jackson Mueller 11.
Marquette, which finished 12-11 for the season, were led by Evan Scott with 10 points. Caden Kettmann and Aidan Clausen had nine each.
Look for more details and post-season basketball action in next week’s Herald-Leader.