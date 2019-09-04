Non-District
Football
EdCo 28
Bellevue 7
At Bellevue :
At CC Hammann Field in a match-up of 2018 play-off teams (Bellevue Class 1A and EdCo Class A) the EdCo Vikings experience and defense were able to fend off a relentless Bellevue team 28-7.
Just .39 seconds into the game, a blocked Comet punt bounced into the end zone giving the visitors a 6-0 lead (PAT failed).
Bellevue tried to answer on their next possession but another turnover ended the drive. A return set up another Viking 1st quarter score a 19-yd run by Keegan Hansel (19 -129 yds , 2tds) The score stood at 13-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
Both teams settled in on defense and the game stayed 13-0 until late in the second quarter.
This time, the Comets put a drive together capped by a scrambling quarterback Max Jackson’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Paxton Felderman. He had picked up a key first down on a scrambling play just before the touchdown throw.
Ty Kloser’s PAT made it 13-7 with 54 seconds until halftime. It was a one-score game again with whole half to play
The Vikings responded, taking the second half kick-off and using the arm and legs of junior quarterback Parker Rochford to score in six plays, the last a 20-yard strike to his tight end. Rochford ran it in for the two point conversion and it was 21 -7 Vikings with 7:40 let in the third quarter.
The Vikings added a 4th quarter score on a short run by Hansel the PAT good for a 28-7 final.
The Vikings closed it out forcing a Comet turnover on late drive that sealed the victory. Bellevue is 0-1 with another non-district game at Camanche next Friday at 7 p.m.
Scoring summary
EdCo 13 0 8 7 -28
Bellevue 0 7 0 0 -7
Team Stats
Bellevue EdCo
11 1st downs 15
55 num of plays 48
21:11 Time of poss 26:49
257 tot off 334
191 yds passing 104
14-25 comp-atts 7-11
66 yds -rushing 230
30 rush -atts 37
4-25 yds -pen. 11-70
1-1 fum-lost 0-0
Individual Stats
Passing-
Max Jackson 14-25 191yds, Td int
Receiving -
Jacob Waller 7-82 yds
Paxton Felderman 3-59yds Td
Colby Sieverding 1-28yds
Ben Parker 3-22 yds
Rushing-
Max Jackson 7-82yds
Ben Parker 11-33yds
Jacob Waller 1- 12 yds
Punting-
Max Jackson 1-38yds
Ty Kloser 1- -8 yds
Kickoff returns-
Ben Parker 1-15 yds
Cole Heim 1-13 yds
Riley Carrier 1-8 yds
Luke Giesemann 1-7yds
Defense stats
Tackles
Ben Parker -11 TKL 2 solo,9 ast, 2TFL
Jacob Waller -9 TKL, 6 solo, 3ast, TFL
Luke Giesemann -8 TKL, 4 solo, 4 ast, 3TFL
Tyquan Strowder 6, 4 solo, 2ast, TFL
Logan Manders- 5 tkl, 4-solo, ast
Jacob Whitmore 4TKL, 2 solo, 2 ast
Max Jackson -4TKL, 2 solo, 2 ast, TFL
Colby Sieverding -3, solo, 2 ast
Isaac Carter -3 TKL, solo, 2 ast
Ryder Kilburg- 2TKL, 2ast
Paxton Felderman -TKL
Austin Hager -TKL
