 Non-District

Football

EdCo 28

 Bellevue 7

 At Bellevue :

  At CC Hammann Field in a match-up of 2018 play-off teams (Bellevue Class 1A and EdCo Class  A)  the  EdCo Vikings experience and defense were able to fend off a relentless Bellevue team 28-7.

  Just .39 seconds into the game, a blocked Comet punt bounced into the end zone giving  the visitors a 6-0 lead (PAT failed).

   Bellevue tried to answer   on their next possession but another turnover ended the drive.    A return set up another Viking 1st quarter score a 19-yd run by Keegan Hansel  (19 -129 yds , 2tds) The score stood at 13-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

  Both  teams settled in on defense and the game stayed 13-0 until late in the second quarter.

   This time, the Comets put a drive together capped by a scrambling quarterback Max Jackson’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Paxton Felderman. He had  picked up a key first down on a scrambling play just before the touchdown throw.  

Ty Kloser’s PAT made it 13-7 with 54 seconds until halftime. It was a one-score game again with whole   half to play

 The Vikings responded,  taking the second half kick-off and using the arm and legs of  junior quarterback  Parker Rochford to score in six plays, the last a 20-yard strike to his tight end.  Rochford ran it in for the two point conversion and it was 21 -7 Vikings with 7:40 let in the third quarter.

 The Vikings added a 4th quarter score on a short run by Hansel the PAT good for a 28-7 final.

  The Vikings closed it out forcing a Comet turnover on  late drive that sealed the  victory.  Bellevue is 0-1 with another non-district game at Camanche next Friday at 7 p.m.

         Scoring summary

EdCo  13  0  8  7 -28

Bellevue 0  7  0  0 -7

 Team Stats

Bellevue             EdCo

11    1st downs   15

55 num of plays 48

21:11 Time of poss   26:49

257    tot off    334

191  yds passing    104

14-25 comp-atts   7-11

66     yds -rushing   230

30       rush -atts    37

 4-25    yds -pen. 11-70

 1-1    fum-lost   0-0

 Individual Stats

Passing-

Max Jackson 14-25 191yds, Td int

 Receiving -

Jacob Waller 7-82 yds

Paxton Felderman 3-59yds  Td

Colby Sieverding 1-28yds

 Ben Parker 3-22 yds

Rushing-

Max Jackson 7-82yds

Ben Parker 11-33yds

 Jacob Waller 1- 12 yds

 Punting-

Max Jackson 1-38yds

Ty Kloser 1- -8 yds

 Kickoff returns-

 Ben Parker 1-15 yds

 Cole Heim 1-13 yds

Riley Carrier 1-8 yds

 Luke Giesemann 1-7yds

 Defense stats

 Tackles

Ben Parker -11 TKL 2 solo,9 ast, 2TFL

Jacob Waller -9 TKL,  6 solo, 3ast, TFL

  Luke Giesemann -8 TKL, 4 solo, 4 ast, 3TFL

 Tyquan Strowder 6, 4 solo, 2ast,  TFL

 Logan Manders- 5 tkl, 4-solo, ast

 Jacob Whitmore 4TKL, 2 solo, 2 ast  

 Max Jackson -4TKL, 2 solo, 2 ast, TFL

 Colby Sieverding -3, solo, 2 ast

 Isaac Carter -3 TKL, solo, 2 ast

Ryder Kilburg- 2TKL,  2ast

 Paxton Felderman -TKL

 Austin Hager -TKL