This was a great season for all the Bellevue Cowboy Football teams.  Our 2022 Cowboy Football Season for all the teams started with the Bellevue Football Camp held on August 1st for 3 days and finished with their last season game on Sunday, October 16th.  We appreciate all the coaches for volunteering and lending their experience and knowledge to the Bellevue Cowboys Football Program.  We also would like to extend a deserving thanks to the Bellevue Cowboys Mom’s Club for organizing our concessions, fundraising, and family events.  They have done a tremendous job.  

This was also the first year that our organization had cheerleaders.  Kristena McDonald literally tackled this on her own and it was a very successful first year.  The girls all practiced every night that the football team did.  If you came and watched the games on Sunday, you couldn’t miss this group.  The girls were always on point, and you would have never guessed this was their first year.  Kristena plans on expanding the squad next year and we look for great things from them.