This was a great season for all the Bellevue Cowboy Football teams. Our 2022 Cowboy Football Season for all the teams started with the Bellevue Football Camp held on August 1st for 3 days and finished with their last season game on Sunday, October 16th. We appreciate all the coaches for volunteering and lending their experience and knowledge to the Bellevue Cowboys Football Program. We also would like to extend a deserving thanks to the Bellevue Cowboys Mom’s Club for organizing our concessions, fundraising, and family events. They have done a tremendous job.
This was also the first year that our organization had cheerleaders. Kristena McDonald literally tackled this on her own and it was a very successful first year. The girls all practiced every night that the football team did. If you came and watched the games on Sunday, you couldn’t miss this group. The girls were always on point, and you would have never guessed this was their first year. Kristena plans on expanding the squad next year and we look for great things from them.
Our 1st and 2nd grade Cowboys Flag Football League was a new venture 2 years ago with 3 teams and 20 players. This year we expanded to 6 local teams and 50 players. These games also transitioned from playing on Sunday mornings to Thursday nights, giving the kids the opportunity to play under the lights. At this level they practice every Tuesday night, and we focused on the basic skill sets of football and having a ton of fun. Our coaches surely brought that to each practice and on game day. Those who volunteered their time this year were Casey Skrivseth, Eric Pitts, Matt Junk, Dave Klauer, Tony Hammel, Joe Smith, Daniel Braet, Chase Medinger, and Dan Herrig. We look forward to expanding this league even more next year.
Our 3rd and 4th grade Cowboys Football Team we had nearly 40 players registered and there were enough players that we had to split into two teams. Both teams had a winning season and we saw a ton of growth in this division. At this level, we focus on developing football skill sets for the kids based on their eagerness, ability and desire to learn. This year the coaches for the 3rd and 4th grade teams were Zach McDonald, Shawn Pickett, Jarvis Thomas, Cody Decker, Tony Severson, Jeremy Veach, Jessie Michels and Josh Richter. The players practiced every Tuesday and Thursday night with their games being on Sunday. The silver team ended up with a record of 2-2-1 and the blue team ended up with a record of 4-2.
Our 5th and 6th grade Cowboys Football Team had 30 players registered and almost enough players to split into two teams. However, they decided to stick with one team which was the right choice. The coaches did a great job of rotating players in at different positions, and this allowed the kids to find their place on the team. After months of grueling practices and honing their skills, this team finished the season undefeated with 6 wins and 0 losses. The team was coached by Kevin Petesch, Jeremy Kirk, Zach Amling, Justin Veach, Brian Steines and Chad Myers. The players practiced every Tuesday and Thursday nights with their games being on Sunday.
The season kicked off in amazing fashion with the team traveling to Cedar Falls to host Oelwein in the UNI-Dome. It was a rewarding experience for these young football players and memories they will never forget. They won their first game of the season in the UNI-Dome against Oelwein by beating them 27 to 0. This first game was a clear representation of how the entire season would play out. Each week our goal was to practice like we expect to play in a game and to improve our football skill sets. As a result, they kept their opponents scoreless through 5 of the 6 games this season.
After 4 years of coaching Cowboy Youth Tackle Football, Coach Petesch said, “this team was definitely the best football team he had the honor and pleasure of coaching”; not only because of their record, but because these young football players learned at a young age how to come together as a team and work towards a common goal and playing football the correct way to achieve overall success. It takes a total team effort from the coaches and players working together to have a successful season.
All the coaches are extremely proud of this team’s dedication and commitment to the game of football of always striving to better themselves every practice and game. Usually, you think of football as a game for boys only, but we also had three 5th grade girls on our team who helped this team be successful. There is a lot of talent in this group and the future looks bright for them and the Bellevue Football Program.
Away, Uni-dome, Cedar Rapids: Bellevue – 27 vs. Oelwein Black - 0
Home, Bellevue: Belleuve – 38 vs. Dubuque Senior Blue – 0
Away, Maquoketa: Bellevue – 38 vs. Maquoketa – 24
Away, Shullsburg, Wisconsin: Bellevue – 37 vs. Shullsburg – 0
Home, Bellevue: Bellevue – 13 vs. Cascade – 0
Home, Bellevue: Bellevue – 15 vs. Dewitt - 0
Coach Petesch said, “Football is a sport that teaches leadership, discipline, and overall life values that most players playing the game won’t realize until they get older and into the work force of life.”
