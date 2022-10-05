The Bellevue Comets lost to a tough East Buchanan football team 44-13 at last Friday’s 2022 Homecoming match-up.
Dalton Clasen threw a touchdown pass for 55 yards to Gavin Roling; and Hunter Putman threw another for 25 yards to Gavin Roling, but Bellevue (now 2-4) was held back by the Buccaneers (5-1 on the season).
The last time East Buchanan and Bellevue played was a 48-7 game on October 1, 2021, so the score was a bit closer this year.
East Buchanan scored first early in the game with a 67-yard touchdown run.
Then Clasen threw the first of his two touchdown passes to Dalton Clasen on the very next series. The extra point by Gavin Roling was good.
After three more scores by the Buccaneers, Bellevue wouldn’t score again until the third quater, this time, a Putman touchdown pass for 25 yards to Gavin Roling. The point after conversion run by Gavin Roling was no good.
East Buchanan racked up a total of 472 yards on the night, while Bellevue recorded 304 yards total.
