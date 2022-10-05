The Bellevue Comets lost to a tough East Buchanan football team 44-13 at last Friday’s 2022 Homecoming match-up.

Dalton Clasen threw a touchdown pass for 55 yards to Gavin Roling; and Hunter Putman threw another for 25 yards to Gavin Roling, but Bellevue (now 2-4) was held back by the Buccaneers (5-1 on the season).