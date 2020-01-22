Boys

 Bellevue 51

 Tipton 44

At the High School:

 The Bellevue boys improved to 4-6 with a  hard fought 51-47 win over the Tipton Tigers.

 Paxton Felderman scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first half to key the Comet’s 31-30 lead. Colby Sieverding added eight points.

 The two teams played a back and forth game in the third quarter, with the score never more then a three point difference. The Tigers sent the game to the  fourth quarter 40-39.

 A 12-4 run by the Comets allowed them to pull off the 7-point victory. They made just enough free throws and their defense sealed the conference victory.

 Scoring summary

 Bellevue  19 12  8  12 -51

 Tipton17 13 10 4 -44

 Scoring

Bellevue (51)

 Paxton Felderman 18. Colby Sieverding 13, Andrew Swartz 2, Cole Heim 5, Isaac Carter 6, Jackson Wagner 5, Ethan Klemme 2

 Tipton (44)-

 T. Pelzer 7, C. Kleppe 6, F. Bierman 16,C. Syring 6, P. Elijah 7, L. Hill 2

 North Cedar 65

 Bellevue  58   

 At Clarence:

  The Knights quickly turned a seven point game into a double digit score en route to a 65-58 home win over the Comets. They pulled away from a 33-26 lead to start the final quarter up 51-33.

 The Comets made a run and with less than two minutes to play, closed to 51-49  and 56-53 before the Knights  hit free throws to finish the deal 65-68.

 Andrew Swartz and Colby Sieverding scored 15-points each to lead the Comets. Isaac Carter added 9 points and Paxton Felderman 8 points.

 Bellevue fell to 4-7 for the season.

Monticello  63

 Bellevue 27

At Monticello:;

 The Panthers, coming off an ugly loss to Camanche last Tuesday, were hungary to punish someone, and the Comets seemed to be on the receiving end.

Monticello raced out to a 20-2 1st period  lead  and pushed that to 42-16 at halftime. The loss moves Bellevue to 4-8 for the year

 Scoring by quarter

 Monticello 20 22 10 11 -63

 Bellevue 2  14 6  5-27

 Scoring  

 Monticello (63)-

 D. Kern 6, T.Livingston 2, J.Recker 19, L.Lambert 3, C. Lambert 8, C .Falken 12, B. Electon 2, R. Manternach 6, J. Carton 3,  G. Carlson  2

 Bellevue (27)-

Cole Heim 2, Isaac Carter 2,Jackson Wagner 4, Paxton Felderman  8, Colby Sieverding 7,  Nick Deppe 2, Ethan Nemmers 1, Jackson Mueller 1.

Girls

 Bellevue58

Tipton 51

At the High School:

 The Bellevue girls improved to 5-6 with a 58-51 win over the Tipton Tigers. Early on it looked like it was going to be a easy win for Bellevue. The home team ran out to a 28-12 first half lead  behind the scoring of Lindsey Banowetz’s  13 points and Teresa Paulsen seven points.

 The game turned in the Tigers’ favor in the second half.  They forced numerous Comet miscues in a their own 26-10 run to tie the game at 38-38. It was tied again at 40-40 when Bellevue turned  to Banowetz for scoring. She  responded with a 14 point run of her own to push the Comet lead to 53-43 with under two minutes to play.  Banowetz hit nine of 10 free throws and Paulsen a pair to end it 58-51.  Banowetz scored 30 points to lead all scorers  and the Tigers fine junior Rachel Bierman sparked the Tigers comeback, scoring  20 points.

Scoring summary

 Bellevue 12 16 7 23 -58

 Tipton 8 4 15 24 -51

 Scoring

 Bellevue (58)-

 Lindsey Banowetz 30, Teresa Paulsen 12, Mariah Hueneke 2, Juliana Penniston 2, Maddie Schmidt 8,  Brianna Laughlin 2, Sally Paulsen 2

Tipton(51)

A. Hoffmann 11, H. Stewart 8, K. Clausen 10, R, Bierman 20,  L. Bierman 2

 Bellevue 69

 North Cedar 49

At Stanwood;

 The Comet girls evened their season record at 6-6 with a lopsided 69-49 road  win over North Cedar. Bellevue held an 18-9 first quarter lead and were up 31-21 at the half.

 Every player suited logged playing time and the Comets  pulled away to the 20 point victory.

 Lindsey Banowetz led Bellevue with 19-points, Maddie Schmidt had 13-points and Mariah Hueneke 11

 Monticello 44  

Bellevue 35

At Monticello:

 The Comets dropped a conference road game to the Panthers 44-35.

 The Panther defense held the Comets to a season low six points in the first half they trailed 15-6

  A strong second half by Lindsey Banowetz (18 points) made the game look more respectable. The Panthers used a 23-point game by   Jordan Kuper, 14 coming in the second half to fend off the Comets.

 Bellevue moves to 6-7 for the season

 Scoring by quarter

Monticello 8 7 12 17-44

 Bellevue 4 2 17 11-35

 Scoring

 Monticello (44)-,

 Jordan Kuper 23, G Staner 6,L. Recker 2,G. Guliford 2K. Kelchen 7,B.Stecklein 2

 Bellevue (35)-

 Lindsey Banowetz 23,Mariah Hueneke 2,Maddie Schmidt3,Teresa Paulse4,Brianna Laughlin3 Sally Paulsen 2