The West Branch Bears boys soccer squad took down Bellevue 6-1 last week on a road game at West Branch High School.
Scoring Summary:
Bellevue - Mitchell Manders (27th minute)
West Branch - 21st, 31st, 40th, 48th, 55th, and 71st minutes
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Gavin Schroeder (16 saves)
The West Branch girls soccer team, however, was defeated by the Bellevue Lady Comets 4-1.
Scoring Summary:
Bellevue - Adessa Leibfried (16th minute)
Bellevue - Ariana Roeder Assists by Kalesia DeShaw and Rayna Kilburg (23rd minute)
Bellevue - Adessa Leibfried (48th minute)
West Branch - 54th minute
Bellevue - Adessa Leibfried (60th minute)
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Olivia Carter (7 saves)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.