On Monday, April 24, Bellevue High School track coach Scott Jess took his boys to Northeast to compete in the Rebel Relays, this time in a field of 10 schools.  After the points had been totaled it was found his talented team had once again brought home a 1st place win with 143.5 points, with Northeast  134, and Durant 103 completing the top-3 finishers on the day.

 Riley Carrier continued his fine track season with 1st place finishes in both the 110 and 400M Hurdles .   