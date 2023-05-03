On Monday, April 24, Bellevue High School track coach Scott Jess took his boys to Northeast to compete in the Rebel Relays, this time in a field of 10 schools. After the points had been totaled it was found his talented team had once again brought home a 1st place win with 143.5 points, with Northeast 134, and Durant 103 completing the top-3 finishers on the day.
Riley Carrier continued his fine track season with 1st place finishes in both the 110 and 400M Hurdles .
Ben Steinbeck ran to 1st place in the 3200M Run with teammate Connor Kilburg on his heals taking 2nd Place. Steinbeck also grabbed 2nd Place in the 1600M Run.
Casey Tath had a nice meet taking 2nd Place in both the 200 and 400M Dashes. Teammate Nolan Dunne was right behind him in the 400M taking 3rd.
In the 4x400M relay Comet runners took 2nd Place. It was Casey Tath, Gabe Manders, Nolan Dunne, with Riley Carrier anchoring that group.
Comets also finished 2nd in the 4x110M Shuttle Hurdles. Members of this team were Keenan Kilburg, Jake Hiland, Tait Nemmers, with Riley Carrier anchoring.
The team of Demonte Evans, Emery McCutchen, Gabe Manders, with Ben Steinbeck on the anchor leg took home the "Bronze" in the Distance Medley.
