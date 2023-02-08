On Tuesday Jan 31 the Comet varsity basketball teams traveled to Dyersville to challenge the Beckman Trailblazers on their senior night.
In the opening game the Comet ladies spoiled the night for the Blazer's senior girls with a 51-36 victory. Teagan Humphrey had a big night with 25 points while Ka'Lynn DeShaw added 12 , helping the Comet girls improve to 13-6.
The Blazer boys found their senior night more enjoyable as they defeated the Comets 55-48. Taking care of the basketball was the main issue for the Comets, as many turnovers put them into an early hole from which they were never quite able to extricate themselves. The other problem that sealed the Comet's fate was the great job the Blazer defenders did against the normally high-scoring Jensen Wedeking who was held to 10 points. Hunter Putman was the only other Comet scoring in double figures with 14. Robert Paulsen hit the glass for 12 boards as the Comets fell to 13-5 on the season.
On Friday February 3 the Cascade basketball teams came to town to take on the Comets.
The opening game saw the 5th-ranked Cascade girls getting the better of the Comets 46-34. The Comet ladies played them tough but the difference was the 3-point shooting by the Cougars as they knocked down nine shots from distance. After the game I asked Comet Coach Scott Jess about those 3 pointers. "Yup, they hit some big shots and we didn't. We had some open looks and didn't hit them but they did."I also spoke with Cascade coach Morgan Pitz. "We played well on both ends of the floor. I think our defense helped our offense, and we had some players knock down some huge 3s for us."
Ka'Lynn DeShaw led the Comet offense with 10 points.
The loss dropped the Comets to 13-7 on the season.
The boy's game was a great stress test for any fans concerned about possible heart issues as the Comets squeaked out a 61-59 victory. The Comets lead at halftime 32-25 and 51-39 after three quarters. But once again they had trouble securing a lead and closing out a game as the 4th frame saw the Cougars come clawing back. At the 1:07 mark Bellevue still had the lead 58-57 but it didn't last long. Cascade came down and scored a deuce inside, grabbing a 59-58 lead with under a minute to play.
Bellevue Coach Chet Knake then called timeout to set up the shot that would eventually be the difference. Coming out of that timeout the Comets worked the ball as the clock wound down.
As it did so, Junior guard Hunter Putman found an opening and hit a 3-pointer giving the Comets a 61-59 lead. The Cougars still had a chance with 7.7 seconds and possession of the ball to either tie or win the game. Those last seconds saw frantic action including a missed shot and a block by Robert Clausen on a put-back that nailed down the BHS win.
After the game and we had all regained our breath I asked Comet coach Chet Knake to describe that last timeout.
"Hunter Putman, wow...we ran a double-screen for him, I knew we were down one, didn't care. I wanted the ball in his hands. I wanted Putman, he hit a big three, then Robert Paulsen had the big block on a put-back. Hopefully we start learning how to make plays down the stretch."
The Comets were led in scoring by Jensen Wedeking with 19, Hunter Putman 18, and Robert Paulsen 10 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Dalton Clausen lead the Comet glass-cleaning with 13 boards. The win improved Bellevue’s record to 14-5.
