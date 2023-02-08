On Tuesday Jan 31 the Comet varsity basketball teams traveled to Dyersville to challenge the Beckman Trailblazers on their senior night.

In the opening game the Comet ladies spoiled the night for the Blazer's senior girls with a 51-36 victory. Teagan Humphrey had a big night with 25 points while Ka'Lynn DeShaw added 12 , helping the Comet girls improve to 13-6.