After several weeks and about 16 games, the Bellevue Comets notched their first win of the 2022 season with a 5-3 victory over West Branch.
Tyler Nemmers went 2-for-4, while Jackson Mueller pitched three scoreless innings in relief, and the Bellevue baseball team broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to see its first win of the season over West Branch, 5-3 at Cole Park.
Chris Klein doubled, and Mueller and Cal Bonifas also provided hits for the Comets (1-16).
In earlier action, Northeast defeated Bellevue 15-3. The Comets collected just three hits in the River Valley Conference setback.
A double-header early last week also saw the Comets rack up additional losses (Camanche 18-18, Bellevue 4-3) at home in Bellevue.
Tyler Nemmers had three hits, and Jackson Mueller and Chris Klein added two each for Bellevue in the first game of the River Valley Conference affair. In the second game, Dawson Weber homered, and Klein drove in a pair of runs.
