The Bellevue grapplers got back to the mat this week after a much needed break as the focus on the end of the season and preparing to reach many of the goals that each individual determined at the beginning of the year. The team was able to work on some new technique as well as hone those skills that they had already begun to develop.
Girls Comments
The teams regional qualifier tournament list was released on Wednesday with a lot of questions about where we would be going. Decorah was listed as our regional along with 19 other schools. “We have been competing against many of these schools already, so we kind of know how we stack up with everyone else,” Coach Ripperger stated.
Girls dual opportunities have been kind of rare given the uncertainty of how things would operate this year. Some teams have focused on attending tournaments only for their teams. “We are pretty focused on the whole wrestling program,” explained Coach Ripperger. “We want to be able to have the boys and girls support each other because we are in the room together and that sense of family is an extremely important value that we cherish.” Camanche did bring one wrestler to compete on Thursday night and Ryanne Dunn was able to face her with little problem.
The ladies travelled to Elkader for one of the biggest tournaments of the year. “This was a really good preview for our upcoming regional competition. Many of the same teams we will be going against were there,” Coach Ripperger relayed. “This tournament was pretty darn tough with 29 teams and over 240 wrestlers in attendance. It was a real eye-opener for us in regards to how well we are doing as a team and what more we needed to do to make sure our ladies qualified for state.”
Bellevue finished 20th out of 29 teams scoring 27 points.
Boys Comments
This was a pretty momentous week for the boys team as well. The team travelled to Wellman on Thursday to take on Mid-Prairie, Camanche, and Northeast. “We were looking to do well given that we had everyone at weight and coming right off of our holiday break,” said Coach Ripperger. “That’s what helped us pick up our first win against Camanche in eleven years. We picked up bonus points in a couple matches that really helped.” The boys are currently sporting a 6-9 team dual record.
Saturday the team took the short trip to Goose Lake for the Northeast Invitational. This meet was an excellent opportunity for the boys to pick up some confidence going into next week which will be our busiest week of the season. The team finished fourth place behind the champion team, Lena-Winslow. Davenport North was the runner-up and Maquoketa 3rd. Three wrestlers made the finals, Casey Tath, Jack Hiland, and Ryder Michels with Hiland securing our only title for the weekend.
Breakout performances of the Week
· Elyse Berendes and Aubreigh Hennings earned their first victories of the season competing at the Central Girls JV Tournament. Both ended up 2nd place in their brackets
· Kelsey Knief went 3-1 at the Central Girls Varsity invitational picking up huge wins against an excellent Waukon wrestler.
· Jack Hiland is the first wrestler to notch 20 wins this season
· Casey Tath cracked into the Bellevue Wrestling All Time Win Percentage list. He is currently #7 right behind Hunter Clasen
Upcoming schedule
· Thursday girls will be headed to Cascade for a tournament and boys are on their way to Monticello to take on the home team, Tipton, and Wilton.
· Friday all members of the team will be taking an overnight to LeMars, Iowa for their Bulldog Invitational. This will be an excellent opportunity for us to see some different competition and see how we stack up with the western part of the state.
Bellevue Wrestling Agate
Mid-Prairie (MIPR) 39.0 Bellevue (BELL) 36.0
145: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Cleveland Hoffman (MIPR) (Fall 1:09) 152: Josh Turner (MIPR) over Seth Smith (BELL) (Dec 11-5) 160: Casey Tath (BELL) over Owen Trimpe (MIPR) (Fall 1:42) 170: Kaden Meader (MIPR) over Dylan Knuth (BELL) (Fall 1:32) 182: Kempton Sikkema (BELL) over (MIPR) (For.) 195: Blayne Tharp (BELL) over (MIPR) (For.) 220: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Quinn Callahan (MIPR) (Fall 3:54) 285: Ryder Michels (BELL) over Burke Berry (MIPR) (Fall 0:49) 106: Jesse Stultz (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Mose Yoder (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Colin O`Rourke (MIPR) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 1:16) 132: Mason Howe (MIPR) over Carter Dierks (BELL) (Fall 0:14) 138: Landry Gingerich (MIPR) over (BELL) (For.)
Bellevue (BELL) 40.0 Camanche (CAMA) 30.0
152: Seth Smith (BELL) over Nicholas Graham (CAMA) (MD 11-3) 160: Casey Tath (BELL) over Josiah Kampe (CAMA) (Fall 1:00) 170: Kempton Sikkema (BELL) over Preston Rumler (CAMA) (Fall 0:45) 182: Dylan Knuth (BELL) over Dylan Schroth (CAMA) (Fall 0:38) 195: Blayne Tharp (BELL) over (CAMA) (For.) 220: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Ethan Middendorp (CAMA) (Fall 1:16) 285: Ryder Michels (BELL) over (CAMA) (For.) 106: Ethan Edens (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Rylan Toppert (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Jayden Krontz (CAMA) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Dec 4-1) 132: Beau Long (CAMA) over Carter Dierks (BELL) (Fall 1:02) 138: Aidan Snodgrass (CAMA) over (BELL) (For.) 145: Ethan Benavides (CAMA) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (Dec 1-0)
Bellevue (BELL) 30.0 Northeast Community (NOCO) 21.0
138: Double Forfeit 145: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Alex Everson (NOCO) (Fall 1:42) 152: Santiago DeLaCruz (NOCO) over Seth Smith (BELL) (Dec 6-0) 160: Casey Tath (BELL) over Cory Rutledge (NOCO) (Fall 1:41) 170: Sawyer Schmidt (NOCO) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 1:31) 182: Dylan Knuth (BELL) over August Rowland (NOCO) (Dec 5-2) 195: Grant Gray (NOCO) over (BELL) (For.) 220: Jack Hiland (BELL) over William Schemers (NOCO) (Dec 7-1) 285: Ryder Michels (BELL) over (NOCO) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Aiden Harms (BELL) over (NOCO) (For.) 132: Keegan Mclane (NOCO) over Carter Dierks (BELL) (Fall 5:22)
