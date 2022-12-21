Things slowed down this week with only one competition set for the team. This gave us an opportunity to get our health back and focus on some of the things that we needed to improve upon. Both squads went to DeWitt for their Saber Invite with the girls wrestling Friday night and the boys wrestling Saturday. All of the girls were back, but the boys were missing one wrestler for this week’s event.
Girls Comments
“With every competition these young ladies continue to excel. They put in the time that is required to be the best wrestlers they can be,” Coach Ripperger explained. “Ryanne Dunn has continued to wow us with the wrestling technique she is utilizing in every match. We show her a move during the week and she has mastered it by the weekend. It’s a real testament to her work ethic and devotion to wrestling.”
While at DeWitt, the team finished 10th out of 14 teams by scoring 53 points.
Boys Comments
The boys team continues to roll with outstanding performances from our boys who have been a part of our wrestling community from a young age. “These guys have a lot of mat experience just coming into this season already,” Coach Ripperger said. “They step up and are ready to perform at a high level and are doing very well against some great competition.”
At the Saber Invitational the boys ended up 9th out of 15 teams scoring 65 points placing ahead of CR Jefferson and Maquoketa.
Breakout Performances of the Week
· Adessa Leibfried continues to be a force with her fourth tournament finals appearance.
· Kelsey Knief is getting some attention from opposing coaches who have commented on how hard it is to wrestle her because of her strength.
· Ryanne Dunn and Adessa currently lead the team with 9 wins each
· Jack Hiland is continuing his run by becoming the first Comet to win the Saber Invite since the re-start of the wrestling program. This week he defeated the #9 2A wrestler to secure the title. Jack also became the latest member of our all-time career wins list when he reached 50 wins.
Upcoming Schedule
Following a home dual on Tuesday, December 20, the team will have a well-deserved break, and then get ready for the final few weeks of the season. Both teams will travel to Goose Lake for an RVC Quad with Mid-Prairie, Camanche, and Northeast on Thursday, January 5. The ladies will turn right around and make their way to Elkader for their Central Girls Invitational. Saturday, January 7 the boys will compete at the Northeast Invitational in Goose Lake. We hope to see you at some of these nearby meets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.