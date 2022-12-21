Jack Hiland

Jack Hiland on the first place podium in DeWitt.

Things slowed down this week with only one competition set for the team. This gave us an opportunity to get our health back and focus on some of the things that we needed to improve upon. Both squads went to DeWitt for their Saber Invite with the girls wrestling Friday night and the boys wrestling Saturday. All of the girls were back, but the boys were missing one wrestler for this week’s event.

Girls Comments