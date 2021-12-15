Bellevue (BELL) 24.0 North Cedar, Stanwood (NOCE) 24.0
220: Ryder Michels (BELL) over (NOCE) (For.) 285: Jack Hiland (BELL) over (NOCE) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Adison Musser (NOCE) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 1:34) 126: Will Steinbeck (BELL) over (NOCE) (For.) 132: Connor Dierks (BELL) over (NOCE) (For.) 138: Nate Wood (NOCE) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (Fall 2:10) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Peyton Clarke (NOCE) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (Fall 0:51) 160: Sabian Mesinas (NOCE) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 1:33) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit
Bellevue (BELL) 33.0 Durant (DURA) 30.0
195: Double Forfeit 220: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Nicholas Poston (DURA) (Fall 1:23) 285: Ryder Michels (BELL) over Max Thoma (DURA) (Fall 0:41) 106: Joshua Peel (DURA) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Lainey Shelangoski (DURA) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Gus Thoma (DURA) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 3:29) 126: Will Steinbeck (BELL) over (DURA) (For.) 132: Ethan Gast (DURA) over Connor Dierks (BELL) (Fall 1:20) 138: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Wyatt Cole (DURA) (Dec 10-6) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Jayden Keane (BELL) over Kenny Salemi (DURA) (Fall 2:51) 160: Kadyn Kraklio (DURA) over (BELL) (For.) 170: Kempton Sikkema (BELL) over (DURA) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit
West Branch (WEBR) 45.0 Bellevue (BELL) 21.0
182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Logan Wright (WEBR) over Ryder Michels (BELL) (Dec 5-1) 285: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Madelyn Hartz (WEBR) (Fall 0:45) 106: Timmy Hosier (WEBR) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Lincoln Edwards (WEBR) over (BELL) (For.) 120: Dylan Olson (WEBR) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 0:59) 126: Luke Guseman (WEBR) over Will Steinbeck (BELL) (Fall 1:13) 132: Connor Dierks (BELL) over (WEBR) (For.) 138: Jake Hiland (BELL) over Logan Keeler (WEBR) (Dec 8-2) 145: Cale Seydel (WEBR) over (BELL) (For.) 152: Auron Marsh (WEBR) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (Fall 3:08) 160: Kempton Sikkema (BELL) over (WEBR) (For.) 170: Jaxson Kaalberg (WEBR) over (BELL) (For.)
Zimmerman Invitational 2021 - Boys Results for Bellevue
120 Will Steinbeck (8-7) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Sean Kirk (Anamosa) 8-5 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-7 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 2 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-7 won by decision over Pryce Schueller (Maquoketa) 4-9 (Dec 7-5)
Cons. Round 3 - Dawson Fish (Dubuque Hempstead) 7-4 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-7 (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match - Sean Kirk (Anamosa) 8-5 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 8-7 (Fall 0:52)
120 Aiden Harms (3-10) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Pryce Schueller (Maquoketa) 4-9 won by decision over Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 3-10 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 3-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jaden Heath (Clinton-JV) 1-2 won by fall over Aiden Harms (Bellevue) 3-10 (Fall 1:05)
132 Connor Dierks (5-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 5-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Vallen Thorpe (Normal (Community)) 5-5 won by fall over Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 5-9 (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Oliver Olsen (North Scott) 3-5 won by fall over Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 5-9 (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Round 3 - Keegan Peterson (Central DeWitt-JV) 2-2 won by fall over Connor Dierks (Bellevue) 5-9 (Fall 1:36)
138 Jake Hiland (10-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 10-5 won by fall over Colton Bries (Dubuque Hempstead-JV) 0-2 (Fall 0:55)
Quarterfinal - Diego Mejia Moreno (Wahlert, Dubuque) 7-4 won by decision over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 10-5 (Dec 13-8)
Cons. Round 2 - Brady Jennings (Clinton-JV) 9-4 won by fall over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 10-5 (Fall 3:51)
Cons. Round 3 - Jackson Ruden (Dubuque Hempstead) 6-6 won by decision over Jake Hiland (Bellevue) 10-5 (Dec 4-2)
160 Jayden Keane (4-4) placed 7th.
Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 4-4 won by fall over Jackson Hughes (Davenport West) 0-2 (Fall 0:56)
Quarterfinal - Will Schneckloth (North Scott) 4-6 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 4-4 (Fall 1:32)
Cons. Round 2 - Mitchell Mosbach (Normal (Community)) 9-2 won by fall over Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 4-4 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Round 3 - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 4-4 won by fall over Wyatt Hilkin (Dubuque Hempstead-JV) 1-2 (Fall 0:31)
7th Place Match - Jayden Keane (Bellevue) 4-4 won by fall over Collin Bachtel (North Scott) 2-2 (Fall 1:40)
160 Kempton Sikkema (4-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Grayson Chrones (Central DeWitt-JV) 1-3 won by fall over Kempton Sikkema (Bellevue) 4-9 (Fall 1:52)
Cons. Round 1 - Kempton Sikkema (Bellevue) 4-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Hilkin (Dubuque Hempstead-JV) 1-2 won by fall over Kempton Sikkema (Bellevue) 4-9 (Fall 5:51)
220 Ryder Michels (11-4) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 11-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 11-4 won by fall over Ethan Middendorp (Camanche) 4-8 (Fall 1:36)
Semifinal - Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) 10-7 won by decision over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 11-4 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Round 3 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 11-4 won by fall over Brendon Benton (Iowa City, Liberty) 5-4 (Fall 1:53)
3rd Place Match - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 11-4 won by fall over Jackson McCallister (North Scott) 6-4 (Fall 1:15)
285 Jack Hiland (9-6) placed 7th and scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 9-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Zach Conlon (Dubuque Hempstead) 5-6 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 9-6 (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Ayden Farley (Dubuque Hempstead-JV) 3-6 won by decision over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 9-6 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 3 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 9-6 won by fall over Padriac Bozik (North Scott) 0-2 (Fall 5:35)
7th Place Match - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 9-6 won in tie breaker - 1 over Maximo Kuan (Maquoketa) 4-10 (TB-1 3-2)
Girls Results for Bellevue
Girls G-6
Ryanne Dunn's place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Alana Duggan (Wahlert, Dubuque) won by fall over Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) (Fall 1:42)
Round 2 - Isabel Ordaz-Varisce (North Scott) won by major decision over Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) (Maj 11-1)
Round 3 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) won by decision over Sophia Orabutt (Normal (Community)) (Dec 9-2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.