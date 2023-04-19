On Tuesday, April 11 the Comet boys track team competed in the Saber Relays at Birney Field, Central DeWitt High School. Bellevue was up against six other schools in the class B division, and as a team finished the meet tied for second place along with Tipton as each squad collected 104 points. Northeast finished in first place with 129 points.
Standout performances by Comets included Riley Carrier taking 1st Place in both the 110 & 400 Meter hurdles. Carrier smoked the track to the tune of 15.75 seconds in the 110 and 56.53 in the 400. Keenan Kilburg took 4th place in each of those events. Nolan Dunne placed 2nd in both the 100 and 200 Meter dash. Dunne clocked 11.97 seconds in the 100 and 24.25 in the 200. Gabe Manders claimed 2nd place in the 400M dash, just ahead of teammate Tait Nemmers in 3rd. The Comets took 2nd place in the 4x400M relay event. Gabe Manders, Casey Tath, Nolan Dunne, and Riley Carrier made up that group. Keenan Kilburg, Cal Bonifas, Tait Nemmers, and Riley Carrier finished the 4x110M Shuttle Hurdle event in 2nd place. Bellevue's Keenan Kilburg grabbed 2nd place in the Long Jump with a leap of 19'2".
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.