...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph by Friday.
Blizzard conditions will also be possible, along with extremely
cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero
will be possible, especially starting Thursday afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, leading
to power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts from the combined effects of the
wind and snow are expected. Thus, blizzard conditions will be
possible, even after the falling snow has stopped. This will
also lead to difficulty when gathering accurate measurements of
snow during the event. This will be a long duration event, so
plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan holiday travel
around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts.
If confidence increases, the Winter Storm Warning may eventually
be upgraded to a blizzard warning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.