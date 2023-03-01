Cascade 72
Jackson Lieurance 23, Weber 14, Conner Grant 12
Put’s Palace Bar & Grill 70
AJ Becker 24, Tyler Banowetz 12
Hirshbach 70
Ernie 20, Quran 10
Bellevue State Bank 56
Brian Feldot 18, Jensen Wedeking 14, Jackson Mueller 12
Downtown Tap 89
Kaleb Cornelius 25, Connor 20
Bubba’s 87
Mike Taylor 29, Nate Trenkamp 17
Final League Standings
1. Bellevue State Bank 7-3
2. Put’s Palace 7-3
3. Hirschbach 7-3
4. Bubbas 4-6
5. Cascade 3-7
6. Downtown 2-8
League wrap-up
We had a three way tie for first place between Hirschbach, Put’s Palace and Bellevue State Bank in what was a very competitive league. I would like to thank the referee’s Jamie Michels, Chet Knake, Tim Roth, Dave Mckenna, Todd Felderman, Pete Bonifas, Chase Putman, Chase Junk, Joel Sieverding, and Joe Thiesen and also the sponsors for making this league a success.
