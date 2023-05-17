The Bellevue Braves opened their season on Friday, May 12 with a night game against Balltown in the first round of the Holy Cross Baseball Tournament. Balltown defeated them by a 2-1 score in a classic pitcher's duel between the Brave's ace Chase Kueter and Balltown's Charlie Morton.
Kueter had a fine outing scattering 5 hits while striking out 7, but our hitters couldn't do much against Morton. Although he didn't show an overpowering fastball, he used a fine off-speed curveball to buckle knees and keep the Brave hitters off balance. His slower breaking ball also made his heater ‘sneaky-fast,’ so hitters who were guessing curveball had trouble catching up to his fastball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.