On Thursday, June 8 the Bellevue Braves traveled to Farley for the first round of the Farley Baseball Tournament. The Braves faced the Cascade Reds and came out on top 3-0. Braves' starting pitcher Jordan Nelson had a brilliant outing, tossing a 2-hit shutout with twelve strikeouts.
The Braves did all their damage in the sixth inning. Andrew Swartz led off with a walk, then went to second on a Jerrod Koos sacrifice bunt. Chet Knake proceeded to drive a solid single to right driving in the only run Nelson would need. But the Braves added some insurance when Chase Kueter and Jamie Kremer each coaxed walks, loading them up for Peyton Quagliano who spanked his second single of the night knocking in both Knake and Kueter.
