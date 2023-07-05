#11 Braves

On Friday June 30 the Bellevue Braves got the Independence holiday weekend off to a great start with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Peosta at Cole Park last Friday.

The Braves scored first with a run in the bottom of the second, with Peosta quickly answering with one of their own in the top of three. Both pitchers settled down until the bottom of the sixth when the Braves broke through with a go-ahead run.