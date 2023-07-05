On Friday June 30 the Bellevue Braves got the Independence holiday weekend off to a great start with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Peosta at Cole Park last Friday.
The Braves scored first with a run in the bottom of the second, with Peosta quickly answering with one of their own in the top of three. Both pitchers settled down until the bottom of the sixth when the Braves broke through with a go-ahead run.
Chase Kueter drew a leadoff walk, Payton Quagliano singled, and Kueter ended up scoring on a fielder's choice giving the Braves the lead 2-1.
But Peosta certainly wasn't ready to pack it in as they scored two in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead.
The good news for the Braves was the fact they had the top of the order coming up in their half of seven. Andrew Swartz lead off and was probably thinking "find a way", as in "I've gotta find a way to get on base somehow." He accomplished his task when the ball found him. He took first with a hit-by-pitch.
The next hitter, Cole Swartz grounded to the third baseman who threw wide of first, allowing Andrew Swartz to come all the way around to score the tying run, with Cole ending up at second. Peosta pitcher Tucker Naumann knew he next had to face the Braves' three and four hitters, Chet Knake and Kai Torres, both very dangerous.
With first base open, he chose to pitch to Knake but gave him nothing good to hit, eventually walking him. This brought Torres to the plate who promptly drove a single right back where it came from, driving in the winning run in a very fun ballgame.
Ethan Hafel went 6 2/3 strong innings for the Braves, with Chase Kueter coming in from the pen in the top of the seventh with the score tied at 2. Kueter picked up the win in his relief appearance with Naumann suffering the loss for Peosta. Chet Knake singled and doubled, and Chase Kueter had a double for the Braves.
The Braves' next scheduled game is at home on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. against Dubuque.
