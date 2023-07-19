On Monday, July 10, the Braves traveled to Rickardsville and lost to the Cascade Reds 3-2 in the second round of the Rickardsville tournament.  

On the bump for the Braves was right-hander Chase Kueter, and for Cascade it was rangy left-hander Bryce Zeimet. On this fine night weather-wise for baseball it was apparent runs were going to come at a premium for both teams as both pitchers looked very sharp.  