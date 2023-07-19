On Monday, July 10, the Braves traveled to Rickardsville and lost to the Cascade Reds 3-2 in the second round of the Rickardsville tournament.
On the bump for the Braves was right-hander Chase Kueter, and for Cascade it was rangy left-hander Bryce Zeimet. On this fine night weather-wise for baseball it was apparent runs were going to come at a premium for both teams as both pitchers looked very sharp.
In fact, the game was scoreless through the first four innings. In the top of the fifth the Reds' Nolan Webber entered the game to pitch in relief of Zeimet.
Then with one out, the Braves' Ethan Hafel singled, and Kai Torres coaxed a walk. They each moved up into scoring position on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Andrew Swartz. Jarrod Koos proceeded to knock a solid single, driving both of them in for the first two runs of the night. Cascade answered with their first run off Kueter in the bottom of the fifth, and added another two in the last of the sixth, taking the lead.
Right-hander Connor Grant then entered the game in the top of the seventh to pitch for Cascade. With the Braves down to their last out and with Ethan Hafel on base after a single, Andrew Swartz drove a flyball to deep centerfield that looked as though it may leave the park.
But the ball failed to carry in the night air and was caught at the fence, ending what was a fine ballgame.
Braves' starter Chase Kueter went the distance picking up a tough loss, as his team was held to two runs on only four hits for the night. In fact, the only two Braves with hits were Jarrod Koos and Ethan Hafel who each had a pair of singles, with Koos driving in both of their runs.
The next scheduled game for the Braves is on Sunday July 23 at Zwingle, with the first pitch at 1 p.m.
Braves vs Pleasant Grove
at Zwinglefest, Saturday, July 8
Last Saturday, July 8 the Braves faced Pleasant Grove in a game at Zwinglefest. The boys from Bellevue pounded out 14 hits on the way to a 15-4 victory. Ethan Hefel was the Braves' pitcher benefiting from all the hot bats. Payton Quagliano had a single and two triples driving in four runs.
Chet Knake had 3 hits knocking in another three, with Christian Pruell adding a single and double while scoring three runs. Andrew Swartz and Jarred Koos each singled and tripled, with Swartz scoring three runs and Koos driving in two.
