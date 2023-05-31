Friday, May 26 was opening night for the Louis F. Jess baseball tournament hosted by the Bellevue Braves baseball team.
The weather was perfect, the food was great and the beverages ice cold. Plus a big crowd was treated to victories by each of Bellevue's entries.
In the first game it was a team made up of past Braves players clubbing Pleasant Grove 9-1. Dave Smith was on the hill for the "senior" Braves and did a great job, scattering 3 hits while allowing only 1 run.
Chet Knake led the "seasoned" team going 4 for 5 while along the way scoring 3 runs. He also turned in quite-possibly the play of the tournament at shortstop. Diving to his left with full-extension he snagged a hot grounder, jumped up and tagged second as he gunned a throw to first for a beautiful 6-3 double play.
REAL BRAVES
The late game of the night saw the current Bellevue Braves squad defeat Holy Cross 1-0. Braves's ace Chase Kueter and Holy Cross pitcher Caleb Whaley locked up in a classic pitcher's duel, with the only run coming in the first inning. Andrew Swartz singled leading off for the Braves, and Cole Swartz slugged a double knocking him in for the only run of the game.
Chase Kueter was simply dominant in tossing a 2-hitter, fanning 14 in seven innings while facing only two above the minimum.
And after the first inning the Braves' hitters weren't faring any better off Whaley. Some people love games that end 12-10, but give me a tight, low-scoring game anytime. In such games the importance of every play is magnified. Take for instance the 4th inning for Holy Cross. With one out Kueter fanned Holy Cross center fielder Brandon Hogan. However, there was a passed-ball which allowed him to reach first base. Because of the way Kueter was dealing, Holy Cross made the correct baseball move and had Hogan attempt to steal second base. However, Braves' catcher Jorden Nelsen was not about to allow Hogan to possibly be a hero. (I couldn't resist) He demonstrated a great arm, firing an absolute seed to second base gunning down the runner. So instead of Holy Cross having a guy in scoring position with 1 out, (which in this game would have amounted to a rally), they had 2 outs and nobody.
Kueter kept the Holy Cross hitters at bay for the remainder of the night securing the win.
Marty Jess and the Jess family also extended a big thank you to all the volunteers, helpers, the Braves, everyone involved with running the tournament.
