On Sunday, July 23 the Braves traveled to Zwingle to play the tough Zwingle Suns and came away with a fine 4-3 victory.
Bellevue scored first as Andrew Swartz led off the game with a two-bagger and came around to score. The Suns answered quickly in their half of the first putting up two runs to take the lead. The score stayed that way until the fifth when the Braves' Reilly Reader reached base on a hit-by-pitch. Two hitters later Andrew Swartz clubbed a double knocking in Reader to tie the score at 2.
In the sixth the Braves added two more runs with singles by Cole Swartz and Chase Kueter. Swartz scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Prull and Reilly Reader, with his first hit as a Bellevue Brave, singled in Chase Kueter for what would turn out to be the winning run, as the Suns scored once in their last at-bat, for a 4-3 Braves win.
Christian Prull went the distance on the hill for the Braves and it was a gutty performance. Four times in seven innings he wiggled out of bases-loaded jams, his efforts eclipsing those of the Suns.
Much of the Braves' damage at the plate was done by lead off hitter Andrew Swartz as he ended up with a single and two doubles, scoring one and driving in another.
The last scheduled Braves home game of the season is this Friday against Bernard, with the first pitch at 7 p.m.
