Christian Prull

Christian Prull went the distance on the hill for the Braves

On Sunday, July 23 the Braves traveled to Zwingle to play the tough Zwingle Suns and came away with a fine 4-3 victory.  

Bellevue scored first as Andrew Swartz led off the game with a two-bagger and came around to score. The Suns answered quickly in their half of the first putting up two runs to take the lead. The score stayed that way until the fifth when the Braves' Reilly Reader reached base on a hit-by-pitch.  Two hitters later Andrew Swartz clubbed a double knocking in Reader to tie the score at 2.