Pleasant Grove at Braves, Friday, June 9
On Friday, June 9 Pleasant Grove came to town to face the Braves at Cole Park. The Braves jumped all over the visitors from Placid with six runs in the second inning and seven in the third as they cruised to a 13-0 win. The game was shortened to five innings via the 10-run rule. Chet Knake and Chase Putman each had a pair of singles, with Cole Swartz adding a single and a double. Catcher Ky Torres joined the hit parade with a 3-run triple. Winning pitcher for the Braves was Jarred Koos.
Braves vs Zwingle at Farley Tournament - June 10
On Saturday night the Braves played the Zwingle Suns in the second round of the Farley Baseball Tournament. The Suns recently won the Louis F. Jess Tournament in Bellevue, and continued their winning ways by defeating the Braves 6-2. Bellevue right-handed ace Chase Kueter deserved a better fate, as the Braves' defense was a bit shaky at times and a team like Zwingle is well-suited to take full advantage.
Leading hitters for the Braves were Chase Kueter who singled and doubled, along with Payton Quagliano and Adam Gross who stroked two hits apiece.
Sunday, June 11 - Holy Cross at Braves
On Sunday, June 11, the Bellevue Braves entertained the Holy Cross Angles at Cole Park and won, 13-5. It looked as though it may be a long afternoon for fans of the Braves as the first four Angel hitters came across the plate during inning number one. However, the Braves bounced right back in the second inning.
Payton Quagliano crushed a 2-run homer to get things started, and the Braves would add four more in the inning to take a 6-4 lead. Chet Knake came in from the pen and really put the brakes on the Holy Cross momentum. Catcher Ty Torres started off the third inning with a long solo shot upping the Braves' lead to 7-4. The Braves blew the game open in the fourth with five more runs, and added another in the fifth. Placid managed to tack on one more run in their half of the fifth.
Chet Knake tossed five strong innings to pick up the win. Christian Prull finished up for Knake, throwing two perfect innings while fanning four of the six batters he faced.
Top hitters for the Braves included Chet Knake with three base knocks, Payton Quagliano with a single and homer, and Ky Torres who not only homered but scored four runs.
The Braves' next scheduled league game is Saturday, June17 at 12 p.m. at Balltown.
