Pleasant Grove at Braves, Friday, June 9

On Friday, June 9 Pleasant Grove came to town to face the Braves at Cole Park.  The Braves jumped all over the visitors from Placid with six runs in the second inning and seven in the third as they cruised to a 13-0 win. The game was shortened to five innings via the 10-run rule. Chet Knake and Chase Putman each had a pair of singles, with Cole Swartz adding a single and a double. Catcher Ky Torres joined the hit parade with a 3-run triple. Winning pitcher for the Braves was Jarred Koos.