Football season is here but the Bellevue Braves aren't yet ready to close out their season.
This past Saturday, the team faced the Cascade Reds in the Bernard Baseball Tournament and came out with a 5-2 victory. They will play in the semi finals next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Chase Kueter had a fine outing for the Braves fanning ten while scattering four hits.
The Reds scored first in their half of the third with a solo homer off the bat of Bryce Simon. The Braves tied the game in the fourth when Jamie Kremer doubled, followed by singles from Ethan Hefel and Brin Vantiger. The Reds again took the lead in the fifth when Brock Simon reached on a single and came around to score on a sacrifice fly. In the Braves' half of five they grabbed the lead for good. Four walks in the inning along with the big blow, a double off the bat of Brin Vantiger handed the Braves a 5-2 lead which would turn out to be all the support Kueter needed.
Vantiger added two singles to go with his double. Jamie Kremer and Chet Knake each singled and doubled with Ethan Hefel chipping in with a pair of singles.
