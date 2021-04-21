Saber Relays
Class B Division
At Dewitt:
Bellevue boys track team ran away from the field in posting an 72-point winning margin (184-112) in the seven team field of the Class B division of the Saber relays last week.
Brady Griebel won three individual events (800,1600 and 3200 meters) and anchored the third place distance medley relay.
Jacob Waller won the 100, and 200 meters, anchored the first-place 4x100 meter relay team and ran on the third place 4x400 relay team.
Team points
100 meters-
1st Jacob Waller 11.7, 5th Dustyn Talbot 12.2
200 meter-
1st Jacob Waller 23.4
, 4th Ethan Klemme 24.9
400 meter-
1st Kaden Guenther 55.3
800 meter-
1st Brady Griebel 2:02
4th Payton Griebel 2:13
1600 meter-
1st Brady Griebel 4:34
4th Payton Griebel 4:51
3200 meters-
1st Brady Griebel 10:26
3rd- Ben Steinbeck11:15
110 meter hurdles-
1st Alex Pitts 16.2
2nd Riley Carrier 18.1
400 meter hurdles-
1st Alex Pitts 1:00
4th Riley Carrier 1:02
4x 100 relay-
1st D, Talbot, Liam Dunne, E. Klemme, Job Waller 45.6
4x200 relay-
3rd D. Talbot, Cole Heim, L. Dunne, Colby Sieverding 1:39
4x400 relay -
3rd K.Guenther, E.Klemme, L.Dunne, J. Waller 3:43
4x800 relay-
3rd- P Griebel, K. Guenther, Jake Bormann, Sam Dunne 9:21
800 sprint Medley-
4th D. Talbot, L.Dunne, Casey Tath,R Carrier 1:43
Distance Medley-
3rd- C.Sieverding, Max Jackson, C.Tath, B Griebel 3:54
4x110 hurdle relay-
2nd R.Carrier, M. Jackson, c.Sieverding, A.Pitts 1:10
High Jump-
1st E. Klemme 5’8”
3rd Quinten Pickett 5’4”
Long Jump-
2nd A Pitts 19’05”
4th C. Heim 17’6”
Monticello Co-Ed Invite
At Monticello:
The Comet boys won six events, scored points in 13 other events to finish second in the invitational seven points behind champion Marion 145-138
Winning events
Alex Pitts, Long jump, Brady Griebel 3200, 800, Payton Griebel 1600 Dustyn Talbot 200 meters
distance medley relay team.
Team Points
Long Jump -
1st Alex Pitts 21’1”
6th Cole Heim 19’1”
High Jump-
3rd Ethan Klemme 5’10”
8th Quinten Pickett 5’6”
800 sprint medley-
2nd Colby Sieverding, Liam Dunne Ethan Klemme, Jacob Waller 1:42
3200 meters-
1st Brady Griebel 9:47
4x800 meter-
4th Payton Griebel, Sam Dunne, Aiden Onken, Jake Bormann 9:29
Shuttle hurdles-
3rd C.Sieverding, Max Jackson, C.Heim. A.Pitts 1:11
100 meters-
3rd D. Talbot12.1
7th L.Dunne 12.5
1600 distance medley-
1st D. Talbot, M Jackson, Casey Tath, Brady Griebel 3:51
400 meters-
5th C. Heim, 59.5, 6th Sam Dunne 1:00
4x200 meters-
3rd C.Sieverding, E. Klemme, L.Dunne, Jacob Waller 1:37.8
119 hurdles-
2nd A. Pitts 16.5
8th M.Jackson 19.0
800 meters-
1st Brady Griebel 2:03
200 meters-
1st D Talbot 24.7
2nd Casey Tath 25.1
5th C.Heim 25.7
1600 meters-
1st Payton Griebel 4:45
4x100 relay-
2nd A Pitts, E. Klemme, L. Dunne, J.Waller 45.5
Girls
Bellevue’s Shayla Oster won the shot put and the discus. Adessa Leifried won the 400 meters
Team points
Shot put-
1st Shayla Oster 36’9”
Discus-
1st Shayla Oster 113’2”
5th Kaleisha DeShaw 77’2”
800 sprint medley-
2nd Kenna Duesing, Jordan Beaseley Adessa Leifried, Kaleshia DeShaw 2:03
3000 meter- 3rd Grace Hingtgen 13:18
100 meter- K. Duesing 14.7
1600 distance medley-
2nd Kaleshia Deshaw, KaLynn DeShaw, Alexa Roeder, Gabby Williamson 4;46
400 meters-
1st Adessa Leifried 1:00
4x200 relay-
4th Jami Portz, Claire Dunne, Jordan Beaseley , Sophia Tigges2:05
800 meters-
8th Grace Hingtgen 2:54
1500 meters
7th Delaney Dunne 6:20
4x100 relay- 2nd K. Duesing, K. DeShaw, A. Leifried, K. DeShaw 53.8
