The Bellevue Comet boys defeated the Anamosa Blue Raiders 6-1 in high school soccer action on the road in Anamosa.
Scoring Summary:
Bellevue - Hunter Putman (15th minute) assisted by Logan Kloser
Bellevue - Aden Schmidt (16th minute) assisted by Mitchell Manders
Bellevue - Mitchell Manders (19th minute) assisted by Logan Kloser
Bellevue - Ben Meyer (48th minute) assisted by Spencer Abbott
Bellevue - Hunter Putman (57th minute)
Anamosa (74th minute)
Bellevue - Gavin Roling (75th minute)
Goalkeepers:
Bellevue - Brody Recker (7 saves)
Anamosa (12 saves)
