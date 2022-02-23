The Bellevue Comets advanced to play for Sub State 4 final after defeating Springville Tuesday night, 73-68. The Comets will play Gladbrook-Reinbeck Saturday at 7:00 pm at Clear Creek-Amana High School. The boys are playing for the school's first state tournament appearance since 1991.
The (11-12) Bellevue Comets stunned the 7th ranked (19-3) Easton Valley River Hawks 45-42 in the 1A-4 Second Round action at the River Hawks gym last week.
Conor Gruver got the scoring started with a 3-point basket from the left corner with just over one minute into the game. The River Hawks would not score again till Charlie Sandholdt made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:06 left to play in the first quarter. Sandholdt only made one of four free throws in the first quarter. The Comets built the lead to 10-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Comets built the lead up to 16-8 with one minute left until half time. That’s when the Gruver brothers took over. Aidan Gruver hit a 3-pointer, then got a steal and made the lay-up for five quick points, pulling the River Hawks to with in three points. With the score 16-13, C. Gruver made a 3-pointer to tie the score as the second quarter horn sounded, making the score 16-16
The Comets started strong in the third quarter taking a five-point lead 23-18 with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Comets lead ballooned to 32-22 with one minute and 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Again, the River Hawks hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Sandholdt made the first 3-pointer, then C. Gruver made his third 3-pointer of the game to pull the River Hawks to 32-28.
But Bellevue’s Hunter Putman made a 3-pointer of his own to put the Comets back up 35-28 to end the third quarter.
Once again, the River Hawks would claw back even at 39-39 with 3:35 left in the game. Robert Paulson fouled out with 1:10 left in the game. Cayden Deardorff made a basket in the lane, giving the River Hawks a 41-40 lead with 48.5 seconds left.
But again, Bellevue had the answer as they made a 3-point basket, giving them a 43-41 lead with just 30 seconds left.
Bellevue was whistled for a foul with 20.3 seconds left, then Dylon Dyson missed the first free throw, but made the second, making the score 43-42 Bellevue. The River Hawks stole the in-bounds pass but missed three close-in shots before Deardorff was fouled with 8.5 seconds left. Deardorff missed both free throws off the back heel.
The Comets secured the rebound, and the River Hawks fouled Colby Sieverding with 5.9 seconds left. Sieverding made both free throws, giving the Comets a 3-point lead. C. Gruver got an open shot from the left wing for a 3-pointer and a chance to tie the game but, his shot bounced off the rim, sending the Comets and their fans into huge celebration.
BELLEVUE 45
EASTON VALLEY 42
B (11-12) 10 6 16 13 — 45
E (19-3) 4 12 12 14 — 42
Points — Jensen Webeking 15; Hunter Putman 12; Jackson Mueller 9; Colby Sieverding 4; Robert Paulsen 3; Tyler Nemmers 2. Rebounds — Mueller 9; Paulsen 9; Wedeking 8; Sieverding 3; Cole Heim 2; Ethan Klemme 2; Putman 1; Nemmers 1. Assists — Mueller 3; Putman 2; Nemmers 2. Steals — Wedeking 1; Paulsen 1. Blocks — Mueller 1. Fouls — Paulsen 5; Mueller 4; Klemme 4; Sieverding 1; Putman 1. FG — 17-43. 3PT — 4-18. FT — 7-14.
