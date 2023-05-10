The Bellevue Comet boys high school soccer team was shut out last week by game between the Prince of Peace Irish.
Scoring Summary:
Prince of Peace (21st, 28th, 48th, and 62nd minutes)
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Brody Recker (15 saves)
A mix of clouds and sun. High near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque Flats levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.5 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 15.6 feet next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Rural damage occurs near Bellevue. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 14.5 feet next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
