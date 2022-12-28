Cameron Casel

A three-point bombing by Maquoketa proved to be too much last Tuesday night as the Class 1A previously No. 4-ranked Bellevue Comets suffered their first loss of the season, 90-78.

Both teams combined to make 26 three-pointers in a close game that was tied 57-57 after three quarters. Int he final period, however, Maquoketa added seven more three-pointers compared to Bellevue’s two, to finally win the tight River Valley Conference contest.