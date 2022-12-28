A three-point bombing by Maquoketa proved to be too much last Tuesday night as the Class 1A previously No. 4-ranked Bellevue Comets suffered their first loss of the season, 90-78.
Both teams combined to make 26 three-pointers in a close game that was tied 57-57 after three quarters. Int he final period, however, Maquoketa added seven more three-pointers compared to Bellevue’s two, to finally win the tight River Valley Conference contest.
Robert Paulson led Bellevue (8-1) with 23 points, while Jensen Wedeking finished with 22. Cameron Casel added 16.
Maquoketa has a 23-20 lead after one quarter and extended on a 9-3 run to open the second to make it 35-24.
The Comets quickly came back with a 15-4 run over their own to tie the game at 39-39. Hunter Putman hit two from outside, and Paulson ended the first half with a putback at the buzzer to reclaim the lead for Bellevue 42-41.
Bellevue grabbed its biggest lead of the night, 51-43, on Cameron Casel’s three-pointer at 4:32 of the third, but Maquoketa kept on answering with scoring of their own.
Two more three pointers by Maquoketa, combined with more scoring, put the Cardinals ahead, team, 74-63 with 4:51 to play, and yet another triple closed the books at 80-69 with under 3 minutes remaining.
Bellevue would try another run in the final few minutes, but came up short.
Bellevue Girls defeat Maquoketa Cardinals
The Bellevue Lady Comets defeated the Maquoketa Lady Cardinals last Tuesday on the road 59-55.
Now 7-3 on the season, Bellevue was led in scoring by Ka’Lynn DeShaw with 24 points. Kate Dunne added 10 points, while Teagan Humphrey and Morgan Meyer had 9 each. Kalesia DeShaw added 7 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.