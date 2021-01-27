The Bellevue lady Comets contiued their winning streak by defeating Wilton last week 51- 41 on the road. Bellevue continues to be ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A.
The Bellevue boys were also victorious over Wilton last week, defeating Wilton 56-54 in the night-cap in the River Valley Conference matchup.
WRESTLING: Comets go 0-3 — At Bellevue: Ryder Michels won three decisions at 195 pounds as Bellevue lost duals against Pleasant Valley (75-3), Postville (48-9) and Anamosa (52-18).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.